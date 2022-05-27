Marks & Spencer just dropped a lookalike of Kate Middleton's pink summer shirt dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's been several months since Kate Middleton stepped out in Rixo's Izzy dress in the Bahamas, but fashion fans still can't get enough of the coveted pink midi. If you've been looking for an affordable lookalike, we're about to make your day with Marks & Spencer's latest drop.

RELATED: 7 black Bardot dresses to channel Kate Middleton at your next black-tie event

MORE: 29 midi dresses you'll want to wear this spring

Kate Middleton wearing the Rixo Izzy dress and Castañer wedges

The M&S spring/summer 2022 collection has some gorgeous pieces and one in particular caught our eye. With its midi length, button-down fastening and bubble gum pink hue, there's a linen-rich shirt dress that's so similar to Kate's. The flattering cut features long sleeves and a waist-cinching belt.

Linen rich belted midi shirt dress, £45/$77.50, Marks & Spencer

Customer reviews confirm it's a must for your new season wardrobe, with one writing: 'Beautiful linen, perfect fit, very stylish & gorgeous colour. I’d definitely recommend this dress.' And another says: 'Lovely dress to have in the wardrobe for the warm season. It fits nicely and the material seems to be of good quality. Love that it has pockets!'

Want the real deal? The original Rixo Izzy dress is finally back in stock in the pink zebra print. Head to the website where it's still available to shop in several sizes.

Izzy dress, £245, Rixo

We want them both.

MORE: Love Princess Beatrice's floral tea dress? ASOS is selling a £20 lookalike

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.