Kate Middleton's favourite jeans now come in white denim – and they're perfect for summer

Sparking yet another fashion frenzy, after sharing a candid photograph in her favourite pair of off-duty jeans back in June 2021, the Duchess of Cambridge had fans rushing to & Other Stories to emulate her smart casual look.

Donning the 'Favourite Cut Jeans' in acid blue wash (£75/$99), Kate had teamed her straight-leg trousers with a fitted ribbed top from H&M to receive her first COVID-19 vaccination. And now, with spring and summer just months away, we reckon the Duchess will be shopping & Other Stories' new white denim version.

Duchess Kate debuted her new acid wash jeans in June 2021

Made from organic and recycled cotton, Kate's go-to jeans feature a high waist, full-length slim leg and comfort stretch. A seasonal staple, on those chillier days style this uber-flattering pair with a pastel jumper, tailored coat and ankle boots. Waiting for the sunshine? Add a floral blouse and box-fresh trainers when the weather warms up.

White Favourite Cut Jeans, £75 / $99, & Other Stories

It was the first time we'd seen the royal in this particular fit of jean since she typically steps out in skinny-fit denim, and unsurprisingly, thanks to the 'Kate effect' they quickly flew off of the shelves.

The royal teamed her jeans with a Chloé blazer, simple white tee and her Veja trainers in July

Eagle-eyed fans might also recognise Kate's jeans from a later visit to the Urban Nature Project at the Natural History Museum in July 2021. For her second appearance in & Other Stories, she added a salmon pink Chloé blazer, a simple white tee and her Veja trainers.

More recently, Kate stepped out in the 'Favourite Cut Jeans' for a third time, as she announced that she would be reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story in February. Completing the look with a cosy Fair Isle roll-neck sweater by Holland Cooper, the Duchess was seen sitting on a rug near a fire pit as she said: "Hello, my name is Catherine and tonight we’re in my bedtime story den. I've chosen a story which I remember reading as a little girl."

