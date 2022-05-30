Kate Middleton's favorite tote is just $88 in Saks' big designer sale - yes, really

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're still hoping to find some great fashion deals in the Memorial Day sales, it's not too late! The designer handbag discounts at Saks, with up to 70% off on top labels, are ones we especially love, because they include Kate Middleton favorites like Strathberry, Longchamp and DeMellier. I mean really, who could resist!?

We've looked for all the best Saks designer bargains, including this royally-approved deal: Duchess Kate's Longchamp Le Pliage tote for just $88.

Kate has been a fan of the foldable bag for about ten years, and was seen carrying the affordable tote last summer as she left a soccer match with her husband Prince William and son Prince George.

Longchamp Le Pliage Tote, was $110 NOW $88, Saks Fifth Avenue

Duchess Kate's Strathberry clutch that converts into a crossbody is also on sale at Saks

And if you're looking for something smaller that's Kate approved, we also love the Strathberry 'Multrees' wallet, which is also a clutch that converts into a crossbody bag - Duchess Kate has one of those, too! And you can also get it on sale...

Strathberry Multrees Wallet-On-Chain in vanilla, was $360 NOW $288, Saks

Ready for another royal fashion bargain? Longchamp and Strathberry aren't the only Kate Middleton-approved brand on sale at Saks. The Duchess of Cambridge has also been spotted carrying the DeMellier Nano Montreal bag ($395).

Duchess Kate's Mini DeMellier bag made its debut in 2021

And you can grab a similar chic DeMellier purse in the Saks designer sale for almost $120 off.

DeMellier Mini Alexandria Bag in deep taupe, was $395 NOW $276.50, Saks

Saks designer handbag sale: More top Kate-approved deals

If you can’t resist a fabulous royal-worthy designer purse, here are more of Duchess Kate's fave handbag brands, including Alexander McQueen, Kate Spade and Michael Kors, that are on sale right now at Saks...

KATE SPADE tote, was $248 now $173.60, Saks

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Skull Four-Ring Box Clutch, was $1,990 NOW $1,194, Saks

MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS Logo Chain Crossbody, was $258 NOW $180.60, Saks

There's no better time to add a royal bag to your collection!

