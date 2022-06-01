Best coat dresses inspired by Kate Middleton: From John Lewis to LK Bennett

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If there’s one type of clothing in Kate Middleton’s wardrobe that’s worn on repeat, it’s a coat dress.

Elegant and timeless, the coat dress is part sharp tailoring, part softness and favoured by not just Kate, but fellow royals Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, Zara Tindall and sisters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Kate's Alexander McQueen coat dress made for a dreamy outfit earlier this year

What is a coat dress?

Not to state the obvious, but a coat dress is a dress that resembles a coat. Usually with a collar or lapel, they can be opened by a front enclosure, typically buttons. A coat dress is often made from slightly thicker material than cotton, and most commonly has long or three-quarter sleeves.

The most popular type of coat dress is the style Duchess Kate wears, with a fit-and-flare silhouette that nips in at the waist with long or half-sleeves, and has either has a collar or wider neckline with lapel.

Meghan chose a stylish Judith and Charles tuxedo dress for a performance of Hamilton in London

If Kate’s style is a little too classic for you, look to Meghan Markle for your more modern coat dress inspo. The mum of two is a big believer in a tuxedo dress, a cooler version of the classic coat dress that is essentially an elongated version of a blazer or tuxedo suit jacket.

When to wear a coat dress

Occasion wear and coat dresses go hand in hand – you can wear one to Ascot, a christening or a wedding. A coat dress is a popular choice for a mother of the bride outfit too.

How to wear a coat dress

Wearing a coat dress is easy – it’s a one and done type of outfit.

They work best with a closed-toe heeled shoe, like a court shoe, or a heeled espadrille (yes, Kate and her Catherine Walker coat dresses really are your best reference). Due to their tailored nature, a structured bag or clutch is your best accessory.

The best coat dresses we love

Occasion Coat Dress, £249/$500, Hobbs

Midi Trench Dress, £135/$232, Karen Millen

Belted Coat Dress, £235/$425, Phase Eight

Coast Tuxedo Dress, £131, Debenhams

Crepe Frock Coat Dress, £299/$540, LK Bennett

Tux Belted Coat Dress, £153/$262, Karen Millen

Lapel collar coat dress, £7.49/$15, Shein

Military Tuxedo Blazer Dress, £119/$204, Karen Millen

Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman Coat Dress, £506.64/$600, Saks

