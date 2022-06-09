Kate Middleton loves her Kiki McDonough droplet earrings – and Amazon has the best £20 lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Revered as one of Europe's best-dressed royals, the Duchess of Cambridge knows how to accessorise – it's all in the details, right?

Boasting the most enviable collection of diamonds and jewels, Kate loves to amp up her outfits with a statement pair of earrings, and there's a particular set that she's become obsessed with.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's jewellery: A look at some of her favourite pieces

One of her most-worn pieces to date, the 40-year-old has been wearing the Kiki McDonough Citrine Drop earrings since 2009, and she recently recycled them for a visit to the Little Village's hub in Brent.

Infinitely versatile, we've seen the Duchess team the colourful set with everything from tailored blazers and trousers, to coat dresses and lacey summer styles – clearly, they go with just about everything!

GET THE LOOK:

Crystalline Azuria Women 18ct Gold Plated Teardrop Earrings, £20.05, Amazon

Feeling inspired? Count your lucky stars because Amazon has just dropped the perfect lookalikes, and at £20.05, this bargain is too royally good to miss.

Sure to score compliments, the Crystalline Azuria earrings are shaped in a similar tear-drop style. Featuring an eye-catching simulated citrine gem, they're also available to shop in a variety of different colourways, including purple, blue, emerald green, and black.

Duchess Kate recently wore the Kiki McDonough Citrine Drop earrings to visit the Little Village's hub in Brent

A popular choice, they've even received hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon, with one happy shopper writing:

"Really lovely yellow colour. These lever back earrings are very comfortable to wear. They are well made and arrived promptly and nicely packaged from this seller."

"Stunning earrings. Just the right size and perfect colour" added another. Meanwhile, a third raved: "Good quality, comfy and definitely look more expensive - I have ordered another pair as a gift."

The mum-of-three has been wearing the pretty yellow pair since 2009

When it comes to the rest of Duchess Kate's jewellery collection, the brunette beauty has a mix of high street and designer pieces to hand, not to mention the vintage jewellery passed on to her from Princess Diana.

Another of her favourites is the double-drop sapphire and diamond earrings, which formerly belonged to her fashionable mother-in-law. In a sweet nod to Diana, Kate rewore the set during the 2022 Trooping the Colour Parade.

