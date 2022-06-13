Net-A-Porter's Summer Sale is on! Here’s what Kate Middleton has added to basket - probably

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stop what you’re doing - Net-A-Porter has a huge Summer Sale on! The leading online designer retailer has launched an unmissable 50% off select items in its summer sale, and we can’t get enough.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's Pop-Up Shop: 40 of Duchess Kate's go-to brands

Big brands have been reduced in the sale, including labels Kate Middleton has worn to royal engagements in the past; from Alexander McQueen and Manolo Blahnik to The Vampire’s Wife, and many more.

However, not all of the 40-year-old royal’s exact wardrobe items are available to shop, but some similar items are, and it is prime time to snap up a bargain for those who want to emulate the royal's style.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton would LOVE this Alessandra Rich dress

Dresses, tops and blouses, as well as shoes, bags and other accessories are now available to shop online for less, so it is not to be missed.

We have found the royal-approved brands to shop for less at Net-A-Porter now - but you’ll have to be quick before they sell out.

DISCOVER: Kate Middleton loves her Kiki McDonough droplet earrings – and Amazon has the best £20 lookalike

Alexander McQueen

Kate Middleton has turned to Alexander McQueen for numerous royal engagements; from her children’s christenings and weddings, as well as her 40th birthday portraits.

Chic clothes, as well as bags and accessories from Alexander McQueen have been reduced in the sale.

Alexander McQueen Ribbed wool and cashmere-blend midi dress, £744 (Was £1,240), Net-A-Porter

Alessandra Rich

Cast your mind back to Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, when Kate posed for the family portrait wearing that navy and white polka dot dress from Alessandra Rich.

Ever since we have been desperately searching to find similar alternatives to the sell-out number, and now the label has a very similar alternative on sale to channel your inner Duchess.

Alessandra Rich Ruffled polka-dot silk midi dress, £934.50 (Was £1,335), Net-A-Porter

SEE: Kate Middleton's 7 essentials for travelling like a royal

Aquazzura

Aquazzura is a fan favourite brand with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who often turn to the Bow Tie Suede Pumps, or the Fenix pumps.

While those exact designs are not on sale, there are plenty of flat shoes and heeled designs to shop for less from the fashion house.

Aquazzura Fenix 105 cutout croc-effect leather pumps, £416.50 (Was £595), Net-A-Porter

Chloe

Kate Middleton often turns to Penelope Chilvers or her staple Chloe boots.

Though Kate’s exact Chloe boots are not on sale, there are plenty of other alternatives to shop at a reduced rate; from boots, to heels, and flat shoes, which is music to our ears.

CHLOÉ Idol embellished leather and shearling slidess, £427 (Was £610), Net-A-Porter

SEE: Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton can now shop on Amazon for their favourite luxury fashion designers. Yes, really.

Emilia Wickstead

Emilia Wickstead is a go-to for the royal, and she is known to have the same style in different colours.

While we don’t intend to follow in the royal’s footsteps on that grounds, we always appreciate her style and would happily welcome one Emilia Wickstead gown in our wardrobe.

Emilia Wickstead Zarina floral-print organic cotton-poplin midi dress, £408 (Was £680), Net-A-Porter

Gianvito Rossi

Kate Middleton owns an array of shoes, especially from designer label Gianvito Rossi, including the 105 pumps, and Piper design with a block heel.

With plenty of designs on sale at Net-A-Porter, and some which look very similar to Kate’s selection on offer.

Gianvito Rossi Portofino 85 suede sandals, £372 (Was £620), Net-A-Porter

Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo is another go-to brand of Kate Middleton, as she has turned on glitzy heels from Jimmy Choo for red carpet event.

Shoppers can find an array of stylish designs from Jimmy Choo to shop, with a mix of open heeled sandals and closed toe, to suit every occasion, in Net-A-Porter's sale.

Jimmy Choo Mair 90 patent-leather pumps, £385 (Was £550), Net-A-Porter

RELATED: The Self Portrait Bow Bag will definitely be on Kate Middleton’s new-season wish list

The Vampire’s Wife

The Vampire’s Wife is not only a brand loved by Kate Middleton, but fellow royal, Princess Beatrice too.

Kate wore the unforgettable green metallic lamé midi dress during her royal tour of Ireland in 2020 to open the Guinness Storehouse, while Beatrice turned to the designer label when she attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May this year.

The Vampire’s Wife The Peacemaker ruffled floral-print cotton midi dress, £525 (Was £750), Net-A-Porter

Manolo Blahnik

If it wasn’t obvious enough, Kate Middleton loves her shoes. Over the years Prince William’s wife has turned to the iconic fashion label on a number of occasions.

With various designs on sale, including the iconic patent-leather pump with the dazzling buckle detail, this is one brand you don’t want to miss out on when it is reduced.

Manolo Blahnik Trina 90 crystal-embellished satin pumps, £591.50 (Was £845), Net-A-Porter

Oscar de la Renta

Kate has turned to Oscar de le Renta on a number of occasions, including her royal tour of Ireland in 2020.

For the occasion the royal opted for a vintage Oscar de la Renta deep plum outfit. For other royal engagements she has worn the label, and for those who have an important date in the diary, this is prime time to shop the brand, while it is reduced.

Oscar De La Renta Off-the-shoulder taffeta-trimmed cady midi dress, £4,190 (Was £5,986), Net-A-Porter

Nike

Back in 2017, Kate’s footwear hit the headlines as she wore Nike’s Air VaporMax to play tennis with school children, which saw sales for the design soar.

Now, five years on, and the exact design may not be in stock, but there are alternative footwear from the leading sportswear giant to shop on sale, which is music to our ears. Whether you need comfortable every day footwear, or gym shoes, there are plenty on offer now.

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit sneakers, £87 (Was £145), Net-A-Porter

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney is a British brand Kate often relies on for royal engagements; from Archie’s christening to the Platinum Pageant, and many more occasions.

Stella McCartney is on sale at Net-A-Porter and everything from blazers and blouses, to co-ords and dresses are reduced, which is a rare shopping opportunity you won’t want to miss.

Stella McCartney Meya blazer, £777 (Was £1,295), Net-A-Porter

RELATED: Royal ladies in pink suits: 7 times Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex & co gave us summer style inspiration

Stuart Weitzman

Kate Middleton has been known to wear Stuart Weitzman’s knee high boots, as another alternative to her iconic Penelope Chilvers boots.

Stuart Weitzman has a selection of footwear reduced on sale at Net-A-Porter from boots to sandals, as well as heels, so you are spoilt for choice in the summer sale.

Stuart Weitzman Norah leather knee boots, £450 (Was £750), Net-A-Porter

Veja

Veja is another footwear brand both Meghan and Kate have turned to for more informal engagements.

During a royal tour of Scotland, Kate wore a pair of gold Esplar trainers, and though they are not on sale at Net-A-Porter, there are other stylish, and practical, trainers on offer.

VEJA Marlin V-knit sneakers, £87 (Was £145), Net-A-Porter

Castaner

Castaner is another firm favourite shoe brand Kate Middleton swears by, as she is often pictured wearing the brand’s heeled wedges, especially in the summer months.

While the label has limited stock on sale, an affordable pair of flat sliders may just be the welcomed alternative in your closet.

CASTAÑER Zuri raffia platform slides, £72 (Was £120), Net-A-Porter

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.