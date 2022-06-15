Loved Kate Middleton's polka dot dress from Wimbledon? New Look has the dreamiest lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's almost that time of year again – the Wimbledon Tennis Championship. Drawing crowds of A-listers and royals alike, the Duchess of Cambridge never fails to make an appearance, and whenever she does, you can bet she'll be wearing polka dots.

RELATED: Net-A-Porter's Summer Sale is on! Here’s what Kate Middleton has added to basket - probably

A picture of elegance, back in 2018, Kate debuted a dotty design by one of her favourite labels, Jenny Packham – and we're still not over it.

Duchess Kate debuted a polka dot dress from Jenny Packham at Wimbledon in 2018

Accessorising her bespoke midi dress with a stone-coloured Sicily bag by Dolce & Gabbana, the royal rocked her signature bouncy blowdry and a radiant complexion. In an iconic moment, Kate was joined on day one of the tournament by her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

Conducting their first joint engagement together without their husbands, the pair were all smiles as they watched Serena Williams play in the women's singles final on center court.

MORE: Kate Middleton rocks glam dress - and wait 'til you see her £810 high heels

READ: Kate Middleton's broderie blouse is perfect for summer – recreate her look for £35

White Spot Satin Asymmetric Dip Hem Midi Dress, £33.99, New Look

Still in love with Kate's polka dot number? Us too, and we've found the loveliest lookalike from high street favourite, New Look. Priced at £33.99, this new-in design is already selling like hotcakes.

Adorned in a statement spot print, this fun and feminine dress features a crew neckline, short flutter sleeves and an asymmetrical hem. Perfect for summer celebrations, we'd recommend styling it with black espadrille wedges and a coordinating clutch bag.

Putting together a more low-key look? All you'll need is a pair of white box-fresh trainers and tinted sunnies.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridges' Wimbledon style over the years

A fan of the timeless polka dot print, Duchess Kate has sported a number of dotty outfits at Wimbledon over the years – it's almost become a tradition!

Just last year, the mum-of-three stepped out in a pleated navy blue and white polka-dot skirt by Alessandra Rich, which she paired with a white blouse, navy Smythe blazer, and white heels.

Nailing court-side chic, Kate polished off her outfit with her go-to Simone Rocha pearl earrings, and a Spells of Love satellite necklace layered over her Daniella Draper gold Midnight Moon necklace.

Carrying Mulberry's 'Amberley' bag in white - a new designer purchase for the Duchess, Kate proved that when it comes to fashion, it's all in the details.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.