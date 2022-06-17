Zara Tindall’s high-street hot pink shoes she wore to Ascot are going on our wish list

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall attended the third day of Royal Ascot looking ethereal in a cream-coloured coat dress alongside her mother Princess Anne. The 41-year-old arrived at the sun-soaked event by carriage and wowed spectators as she stepped out in the most radiant pair of high-street heels.

SEE: Royal Ascot's strict dress code: Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie, Sophie Wessex & more royal style lessons

The royal sported a pair of hot pink high heels from Karen Millen, adding a dramatic pop of feminine colour to her tailored ensemble. The metallic court pumps featured a sumptuous soft leather, a sleek stiletto heel and a timeless pointed-toe – and made for the perfect summer shoe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte copies Zara Tindall at Jubilee Pageant - and it's so adorable

Fans took to Twitter to express their awe at Zara's elegant aesthetic – including her show-stopping heels that we would all like to get out hands on.

READ: Why Prince William and Kate may not attend Royal Ascot this year

"Zara Tindall is and looked incredible," one commented, while another said: "I love her style!" A third added: "Zara Tindall looks stunning." A fourth agreed, penning: "WOW," with a heart-eyes emoji.

Zara looked pretty in the pink heels

Zara complemented her striking footwear with a beautiful emerald green hat, boasting protruding fuchsia rose petal detailing and a classic boater silhouette.

The royal was joined by family members including Sophie Wessex

If you would love to see Zara's gleaming shoes in your own wardrobe, then you’re in luck as they are still available to buy online.

Metallic Leather Signature Court Shoe, £107, Karen Millen

If you're after something a touch more practical, why not try these alternatives in a sweet kitten heel silhouette? Showcasing an embellished square buckle, these slip-ons are sure to punctuate any outfit with a polished finish.

Metallic Buckle Kitten Mule, £125, Karen Millen

Want to opt for something with a sustainable edge? These embellished pointed-heeled shoes in magenta satin are the ideal alternative to leather and are equally as attention-commanding.

Embellished Magenta Satin Heels, £130, Steve Madden

REVEALED: Mike Tindall's incredibly close bond with the royal family

Zara was joined by a host of fashionably-dressed family members for Ascot’s famous Ladies' Day. The attending royal family members were pictured mingling and enjoying the races from the Royal Enclosure after the carriage procession. The Countess of Wessex was also spotted on day three, looking stunning in a floral dress.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.