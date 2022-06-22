Kate Middleton wears the sassy white suit you've always dreamed of

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband Prince William to visit ELEVATE, where the royal couple met with younger generations of the British-Caribbean community, and other diasporas, who represent the next generation of British creative talent.

READ: Royals rocking chic sunglasses: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & more

Kate looked impossibly chic, wearing a truly dazzling white suit by Alexander McQueen which gave her an amazing streamlined shape. The mother-of-three carried a past-season white Mulberry bag, known as the 'Amberley Small Crossbody bag.' She added bold statement earrings by Chalk and wore her famous mane in a sleek and straight style. Beautiful!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate mark Windrush Day

ELEVATE is an innovative youth programme led by the London Borough of Lambeth which aims to open up the creative and cultural sector to every young person in the borough, working towards a future where everyone can benefit from a rich, dynamic and diverse cultural environment.

MORE: Prince William and Kate go without important accessory at Royal Ascot

It works with a network of schools and colleges, training organisations and employers.

This builds strong pathways from early years through to adulthood to ensure that young people are able build skills, access opportunities and achieve successful careers within the creative industries.

Just like Kate's:

White double breasted blazer, £75.00, River Island

The visit took place at Brixton House, a newly renovated building in the heart of the community which will serve as a home for a new generation of artists, creatives and audiences.

Try Mulberry like Kate:

Medium Top Handle Lily, £1050, Mulberry

Since its opening, Brixton House has become a key partner of the ELEVATE programme, hosting workshops and providing creative workspaces for young people in the local area.

READ: The story behind the personalised gold bracelet Duchess Camilla gave Kate Middleton

We last saw the Duchess on Friday, when she headed to Royal Ascot. She looked absolutely sensational for the famous racing event, wearing a bold white dress that was emblazoned with contrasting brown polka dots, by Alessandra Rich, one of her favourite designers. Kate added a glorious woven hat of the same monochrome hue which was tilted to the side and she wore her hair up in a chic bun. The whole ensemble gave her a real 'My Fair Lady' vibe.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.