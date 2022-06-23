8 Nordstrom Rack shirt dresses Meghan Markle would love - up to 70% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If there's one thing that Meghan Markle loves, it’s a shirt dress. In fact, she famously wore no fewer than five shirt dresses during her royal tour of South Africa with Prince Harry.

So we're thinking, if the Duchess of Sussex is packing easy to wear shirt dresses for her travels, from more casual visits to official engagements, there must be something to it!

Olive, black and khaki safari shirt dresses all have a place in Meghan's wardrobe

And our first shopping stop for affordable but stylish top-label looks is Nordstrom Rack, which just happens to have some great Duchess-worthy shirt dresses from top brands, including Meghan favorites like Max Studio and Calvin Klein, on sale right now.

The Duchess of Sussex even wears shirt dresses when she's off duty - like this plaid sleeveless look

Meghan usually sticks to a simple palette of black, white, khaki, olive or blue - in either a solid color block, denim or monochrome print - and we've found Nordstrom Rack shirt dresses that she’d love and you will, too.

The Duchess loves a great solid print shirt dress

We found everything from safari-style looks to fit and flare styles and little white dresses - all of which you’ll find in Meghan’s closet.

Meghan Markle-style shirt dresses at Nordstrom Rack

DONNA MORGAN shirt dress, more colors, was $188 now $49.99, Nordstrom Rack

NINA LEONARD Midi Dress, also in olive and navy, was $60 now $24.97, Nordstrom Rack

MAXSTUDIO Roll Tab Sleeve Shirtdress was $138 now $39.97, Nordstrom Rack

CALVIN KLEIN Plaid Shirt Dress, was $144 now $73.99, Nordstrom Rack

C. WONDER Toile Fit & Flare Shirt Dress, was $99 now $39.97, Nordstrom Rack

PROENZA SCHOULER WHITE LABEL Cotton Poplin Shirt Dress, was $450 now $179.99, Nordstrom Rack





CALVIN KLEIN Sleeveless Belted Midi Shirtdress, was $144 now $65.99, Nordstrom Rack

LONDON TIMES Ruffle Shirtdress in Denim, was $120 now $49.99, Nordstrom Rack

The best part is shirt dresses will take us not just through summer but they’re also great layering pieces when cooler temps set in. Just throw one of the chic dresses on with a turtleneck, tights and boots and you’re ready for fall and winter in style.

