Saks' designer sale: 10 Duchess Kate-approved buys to grab now

If you love to take royal inspiration for your own wardrobe, you'll truly appreciate the Saks designer sale that's happening now.

There are so many great deals on fabulous Kate Middleton-approved brands, from her British favorites like Erdem, Burberry and Emilia Wickstead, to all-American royal go-tos like Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Bobbi Brown and Tory Burch.

We've made it easier for you to shop Duchess Kate style with this edit of our favorite buys that we know the Duchess of Cambridge would love.

From floral dresses to makeup, purses and shoes, here are some Saks designer finds for less - with the royal stamp of approval.

Saks designer sale: TORY BURCH

Duchess Kate looked fun and stylish in her floral summer dress by Tory Burch - and the brand is on sale at Saks! We found some gorgeous logo flats in the pretty shade of pink that Kate loves.

Tory Burch Logo Leather Ballet Flats, were $268 to $187.60, Saks

Saks designer sale: ERDEM

The Duchess can’t resist a gorgeous blossom print – and one of her favorite designer labels is British brand Erdem, which is famed for its florals. If you want a royal-approved Erdem floral look for yourself, Saks is the place for you!

Erdem Mona Floral Sleeveless Shirtdress, was $2,250 now $1,350, Saks

Saks designer sale: KATE SPADE

Duchess Kate is known to wear Kate Spade dresses, and her sister Pippa is a fan of the American brand’s cute bags - which you can get on sale at Saks starting at just $75!

Kate Spade Small Buddie Striped Tote, was $328 now $172.20, Saks

Saks designer sale: BOBBI BROWN

Did you know that Kate Middleton wore Bobbi Brown lipstick in Sandwash Pink ($29) on her wedding day? The royal is a huge fan of the brand - and we can definitely see her wearing this Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Color that's on sale.

Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Color in Desert Rose, was $38 now $26.60, Saks

Saks designer sale: JIMMY CHOO

Who DOESN’T love Jimmy Choo shoes? Kate is a fan of both the luxury brand’s footwear and bags - and you can find deals on both in the Saks designer sale.

Jimmy Choo Narisa Satin Flat Sandals, more colors, were $475 now $285, Saks

Saks designer sale: DEMELLIER

One of the newest bags added to Kate’s collection is the DeMellier Nano Montreal bag. You can find that top handle purse at Saks, or shop this Demellier bag for nearly 50% off.

DeMellier Genova Leather Braided Shoulder Bag, was $395 now $207.37, Saks

Saks designer sale: MICHAEL KORS

Duchess Kate has worn effortless designs by Michael Kors - most famously to take her kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte to school. Yes, she's just like us!

MICHAEL Michael Kors Palm Print Wrap Minidress was $185 now $74.37, Saks

Saks designer sale: BURBERRY

Burberry is a quintessential British luxury brand, famed for it's trench coats and iconic plaid print, so of course Kate has this classic label in her wardrobe.

Burberry Patchwork Check Cotton & Cashmere-Blend Socks, were $180 now $94.50, Saks

Saks designer sale: SMYTHSON

Smythson has been well known for its fine leather goods for over 130 years and Kate is especially fond of the British brand.

Smythson Leather Watch & Jewellery Roll, was $545 now $327, Saks

Saks designer sale: EMILIA WICKSTEAD

We've lost count of how many Emilia Wickstead dresses Duchess Kate has in her wardrobe! It’s another label that’s one of the royal’s floral go-tos, and she recently wore a dress by the brand to the Queen's Jubilee, above. This cute skater dress on sale at Saks shares a name with the royal's sister Pippa.

Emilia Wickstead Pippa Floral Collar Minidress, was $1,095 now $657, Saks

