Zara Tindall rocks preppy Wimbledon whites for date with husband Mike

Royal fans will agree that Zara Tindall has finessed her sense of personal style, often seen rocking an array of fashionable prints, effortlessly chic casualwear and an unrivalled archive of head-turning fascinators.

On Tuesday, the wife of Mike Tindall looked radiant in a crisp white shirt dress to attend the second day of Wimbledon 2022. The 41-year-old royal arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club arm-in-arm with her former rugby player husband, styling the figure-flattering frock with wicker wedges and a statement Chanel handbag.

Zara's stunning dress is a £285 'Linen Tiered Midi' from royal-favourite brand Ralph Lauren. Complete with a flowing tiered skirt, waist-defining belt and chic button-down design, the royal's dress was the perfect choice for a breezy day in the sun on Centre Court.

Zara and Mike arriving at Wimbledon's second day

If you're a fan of Zara's Wimbledon-white dress, it's still available in several sizes. Pair it with raffia wedges to channel the royal's effortless glamour, or dress it down with simple white trainers.

GET THE LOOK: Linen shirt dress, £265, Ralph Lauren

Swooning over Zara's timeless white frock, but not too hot on the price tag? This linen shirt dress from Benneton has all the same features for better than half the price. Front buttoning, with a slightly larger sail collar, this oversized frock is a summer must-have.

Long 100% Linen Dress, £129, Benetton

We've always loved seeing the best-dressed royals arrive at Wimbledon. From the Duchess of Cambridge to the Countess of Wessex, the royal ladies never fail to disappoint with their showstopping looks.

And who can forget Zara's striking Ralph Lauren dress worn to the event back in 2021?

The blonde royal's frock was cut in an A-line silhouette and was made from pure silk for a fluid, draped shape. We couldn't get enough of the bold stripes, statement buttons and barrel cuffs.

The fashion forward royal also added gold jewellery, Rayban shades and funky lace-up espadrille wedges.

