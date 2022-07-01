Loved Pippa Middleton's sold-out pink Wimbledon dress? Get the look for £39

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Pippa Middleton is the queen of choosing timeless summer dresses. So much so, we’re still thinking about the gorgeous pink floral number she wore to the Wimbledon finals in 2019.

The vintage-inspired midi dress by Norweigen brand byTiMo quickly sold out and is sadly no longer available. However, we have good news; Nobody's Child has dropped one very similar in the spring/summer 2022 collection.

Pippa wears byTiMo at Wimbledon 2019

Like Pippa’s, it has a beautiful pink floral print and features a figure-skimming cut and button-down detail. Flattering and feminine, if you can't make it to Wimbledon, it’s perfect for a garden party or an outdoor bar this summer. It’s made from ecovero lenzing viscose, so it’s sustainably sourced, too.

Alexa midi dress, £39, Nobody's Child

At £39, the high street dupe is an affordable option and it’s still available in sizes 6-18. The classic style is a summer wardrobe staple and something you can happily wear season after season. Plus, it comes in a huge range of prints and colours to suit every style.

Pair the midi dress with white lace-up heels and a matching clutch to go full Pippa, or for a more casual occasion try adding a pair of Birkenstocks or espadrilles and a raffia bag.

The younger Middleton sister completed the look with her signature fresh, pared-back makeup and her hair styled in loose waves. We’re taking notes.

