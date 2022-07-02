Loved Meghan Markle's elegant sunshine yellow dress? This Karen Millen lookalike is 40% off in the sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex is well-known for her elegant fashion choices - and a favourite amongst royal fans is the gorgeous yellow Brandon Maxwell look she wore back in July 2018.

MORE: Meghan Markle is 'obsessed' with this shine-enhancing hair oil – and it's the Amazon sale

The pretty pencil dress was ultra-flattering on Meghan, cut with the boat neckline she had become known for at the time - with a straight pencil fit and midi length. We're still swooning.

Meghan wowed in her yellow Brandon Maxwell dress

It quickly sold out, of course, and with a price tag of £1,300 it wasn't accessible to all - but luckily, we've spotted a high street dress that will give a similar look for less. If you're looking for the perfect summer dress, this is your *add to basket* moment.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

The dress is currently 40% off in the Karen Millen summer sale - and it's currently available in all sizes, too. Tempted?

Compact Stretch Viscose Button Halter Dress, was £199 now £119, Karen Millen

The 'Compact Stretch Viscose Button Halter Dress' is made in the same zesty yellow shade and features a similarly high neckline - so we reckon it will give an uncanny look to Meghan's when teamed with nude heels and a low chignon just like hers.

READ: Royals rocking chic sunglasses: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & more

MORE: 15 fabulous photos of the royals having fun at garden parties

The bright yellow dress was a hit with fans

The Duchess wore her bold yellow dress to attend a reception with young leaders from across the Commonwealth with her husband Prince Harry - and it was certainly one of her most memorable style moments in her early months as a member of the royal family.

MORE: Loved Meghan Markle's topaz earrings? We've found a pretty lookalike pair on Amazon

The vibrant shade stood out even more since she had previously been wearing lots of neutrals, blush pinks and creams following her royal wedding in May 2018 - though since then we haven't seen her in yellow again, despite its popularity. We'd love to see her recycle this dress!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.