Get your hands on Kate Middleton's favourite Superga trainers in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Royal fans rejoice – here's your chance to steal Kate Middleton's style for less. Amazon Prime Day is finally here and it's your chance to get your hands on some amazing bargains.

The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite Superga 2750 Cotu Classic trainers are discounted in the sale for 48 hours only – the only difficulty is deciding which colour to go for!

The super comfy and affordable trainers have been on every royal fashion watcher's wish list for years.

Kate Middleton loves her Superga 2750 Cotu Classic trainers

In 2019, Duchess Catherine made two memorable appearances in the plimsolls, attending the 'Back to Nature' garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in the shoes, before rocking them to the King's Cup Regatta in August.

Superga has long been popular with the royals. Princess Diana also loved the same style and was pictured wearing a navy version back in 1997.

We're big fans of Kate's classic white pair, but there's a rainbow array of shades available on Prime Day, from classic navy to soft pink.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Trainers, was £50, Prime price £39, Amazon

We're also loving this sleek black pair of Superga trainers, which will suit any daytime look.

Superga Black 2750 Cotu Classic Trainers, was £50, Prime price £27.94, Amazon

Team yours with a striped top and wide-legged trousers for a casual vibe just like the Duchess, or add an effortlessly cool twist to a pretty floral dress by accessorising with the versatile canvas shoes.

Shop more Superga trainers in the Prime Day sale:

Superga 2755 Cotu Classic Pink Canvas Unisex Shoes, was £57, Prime price: £44.99, Amazon

Lilac Superga 2750 Cotu Classic, was £55, Prime price £34, Amazon

