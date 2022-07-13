Kate Middleton's Ray-Ban sunglasses are now 32% off in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The sunshine has made an appearance - have you got your sunnies sorted for summer 2022? If your sunglasses game needs upping then you might want to take inspiration from one of our fave royal style icons – Kate Middleton.

But make sure you do it soon, because her favourite Ray-Ban sunglasses are currently 32% off in the Amazon sale, so hurry to grab a bargain to protect your peepers and look seriously stylish.

Ray-Ban polarised New Wayfarers, were £177.48 now £119.99, Amazon

The Duchess of Cambridge loves Ray-Ban’s Wayfarers in tortoiseshell and you can currently get the fancy polarised version of her model for £57.49 less than the usual retail price. Kate has been seen rocking the iconic frames at several sunny royal engagements, including at Wimbledon and even during family days at the polo. The tortoiseshell frames are also in the sale too if you like that style better!

Ray-Ban classic tortoiseshell Wayfarers, were £132 now £97.18, Amazon

You might also recognise from the Caribbean royal tour when she joined Prince William on a visit to Caracol, an iconic ancient Mayan archaeological site deep in the jungle in the Chiquibul Forest.

Kate Middleton rocks her classic Ray-Bans during the royal tour

They're a classic frame that suits most face types and is infinitely versatile – they are just as easily paired with a summer wedding outfit as a t-shirt and shorts combo down the beach. And these are sturdy, which means they’ll last for years and years – which is handy since they won’t go out of fashion.

If the Wayfarer shape isn’t your thing then there are several other styles up for grabs in the sale, including the equally classic aviators and round frames, at up to 26% off – see below.

Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses, was £142 now £105, Amazon

Ray-Ban Justin polarised sunglasses, was £112.71 now £76.87, Amazon

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses, was £121.30 now from £80.15, Amazon

Ray-Ban Round Sunglasses, was £121.30 now £90, Amazon

