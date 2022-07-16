12 adorable times Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice co-ordinated their outfits

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice always look beautiful at public events, but have you ever noticed how the sisters sweetly co-ordinate their outfits with each other? Whether it's a royal engagement, church service or a day at the races, Eugenie and Beatrice's ensembles always complement each other perfectly.

The pair often match their dress patterns or colour scheme – we can only imagine the fun they must have choosing their outfit combos together! Scroll down to see our favourite moments...

Floral minis

We loved the sisters' coordinating floral mini dresses at the Louis Vuitton x Vogue bash in November 2017. They both opted for black frocks with floral detail – Eugenie with a pretty yellow and white shade and Beatrice wearing red and white flowers. The royals also teamed their dresses with black boots for the event, and even both carried their matching Louis Vuitton handbags. Stunning!

Off-duty style

The Princess showcased a more relaxed look in June when they attended the Serpentine Gallery's Summer Party in London's Kensington. The royal pair were so cool in pretty patterned dresses – Eugenie in a black and blue floral number and Beatrice in a sassy feather print, teaming her frock with a Wilfred Free for ARITZIA biker jacket.

Ladies in white

How elegant do the sisters look here?! The pair look almost identical in their beautiful matching white outfits for Trooping the Colour 2017. The chic floral hats and the feminine floral embroidery on the dresses is a style win.

Co-ordinating colours

We absolutely adored the Eugenie and Beatrice's outfits from Ascot in June 2018. The pair had clearly thought through their matching looks, with Beatrice picking a stunning dress by Jonathan Simkai and saucer hat by Sally-Ann Provan. Eugenie wore a pretty floral dress by Erdem and also wore a Sally-Ann Provan boater hat like her sister.

The sisters do beige

Such a chic look. The sisters were the epitome of elegance back in 2015 when they attended Trooping of the Colour at Buckingham Palace. Beatrice went for a smart beige coatdress with black belt and headpiece, while Eugenie matched her sibling in a beige and black dress.

Royal blue gowns

The royal sisters looked super glamorous at the wedding of Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma in March 2018. They both chose long, blue dresses for the occasion, each featuring intricate patterns.

Derby day greys

Another style smash for the royal sisters as they both wore grey and white outfits to Derby Day way back in 2012. We love how Beatrice's shoes match Eugenie's dress and vice versa.

Ascot brights

The Princesses certainly stood out at Ascot 2014 in their vibrant outfits. We love how they both went for bright shades – Eugenie in her neon orange jacket with matching hat ribbon and Beatrice in that gorgeous pink.

Coordinating coats

We love how the royal sisters even wear coats in similar shades. Here we see Eugenie and Beatrice in different hues of blue as they attend the Christmas Day church service with the royal family back in 2015. Look at those amazing shoes, too...

Contrasting colours

One of our favourite looks! The sisters didn't match dress colours or patterns at the national service of thanksgiving to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday in June 2016, and yet their different styles worked wonderfully together. Princess Eugenie was radiant in a calf-length bright red dress and Princess Beatrice went for a busy geometric monochrome pattern.

Their royal wedding looks

Beatrice and Eugenie kept to a similar colour scheme for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. Eugenie went all sixties on us in a chic lilac Gainsbourg dress while Beatrice wore a teal outfit by Roksanda.

Bold blues

It was all about vivid blues for a day out at Royal Ascot in 2019 - Eugenie chose a bright turquoise number with a contrasting yellow panel, while Beatrice opted for a pastel shade.

