Kate Middleton's ultra-chic gingham blouse is sold out - but this £24 lookalike is just like it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Royal fans almost broke the Internet when the Duchess of Cambridge rocked her iconic pink gingham blouse from Brora back in June.

LOOK: Kate Middleton’s favourite swimwear styles: From M&S to Melissa Odabash

Duchess Kate's kitsch Chelsea-collared blouse sold out within moments of fashion-forward royal fans spotting her pretty pink £129 top was available online. In case you forgot, the mother-of-three styled the flirty, feminine blouse whilst baking with her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at one of their royal residences, and we've been swooning over her summer-ready style ever since.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton bakes cakes with her children in ultra-chic blouse

The button-up shirt ticks all the right boxes to be a summer essential. It features an oversized Chelsea collar, cropped sleeves and oh-so-stylish pink and white check print - but it's completely sold out.

If you're looking to emulate the Duchess' effortlessly chic off-duty style, this gingham ruffle top from It-girl brand AND/OR has just hit the John Lewis sale - and at just £24, we call that a royal bargain.

MORE: 13 yellow dresses inspired by Kate Middleton

AND/OR gingham blouse, £24, John Lewis

From the delicate ruffle detailing at the shoulders to the soft textured print, what's not to love about the charming Cindy top from AND/OR? If you love it as much as we do, don't delay adding it to your basket, the 'Kate effect' is no myth!

Team it with the fashionable royal's favourite wide-leg jeans from & Other Stories for the ultimate royal off-duty look.

Favourite cut jeans, £75, & Other Stories

The series of photos posted on Instagram showed the siblings all eager to get involved in the kitchen, huddled around a batch of cupcakes that they had made.

WOW: 9 incredible UK hotels where the royals will be spending their summer holidays

SEE: Loved Kate Middleton's floral summer dress? We've found some seriously chic lookalikes

Another image showed Kate and Charlotte smiling at each other as they iced cakes, and another of Charlotte helping Louis.

The Duchess of Cambridge loves to bake with her three children

The pictures were captioned: "Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! We hope you like them!"

Even Princess Charlotte was influenced by her mother's super stylish blouse, rocking an equally chic Peter Pan-collared polo top in pastel pink whilst she baked.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.