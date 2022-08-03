Sophie Wessex stuns in boho blouse and the sleekest trousers for glamorous family outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's something about the Countess of Wessex's wardrobe that instantly signifies elegance. The fashionable stepped out on Wednesday in Birmingham to attend the Commonwealth Games, looking slick and stylish in an enviably chic outfit.

Sophie, 57, was joined by her husband Prince Edward, 58, and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James Viscount Severn, 14, as the Wessex family prepared for another day of action. She donned a statement black blouse from royal-favourite brand ME+EM, teaming her look with a pair of dusky pink cigarette trousers.

The royal's 'Seersucker Georgette' blouse was the perfect summer garment, nailing the balance between a comfortable basic and elevated essential with broderie ruffled detailing and romantic puffed sleeves.

The sporty royal wasn't afraid to get stuck into activities at the Games

Royal fans will be disappointed to learn that the Countess' exact blouse swiftly sold out after landing in ME+EM's summer sale, but this similar pure cotton broderie Anglais top from Marks & Spencer gives boho style a modern update.

Broderie Cotton Puff Sleeve Top, £45, Marks & Spencer

The Countess of Wessex paired her bold and beautiful blouse with figure-flattering trousers in a summery pink hue, amping up the glamour of her look with chunky black sandals.

Looking radiant as ever, the Countess styled her honey blonde hair into loose waves, adding a rosy blush, lashing of mascara and soft pink lipstick to complete her natural beauty glow. Simply stunning!

It's not the first time the royal has reached for ME+EM during the Commonwealth Games. Tuesday marked the fourth day of the landmark games, where the mother-of-two was spotted in the stands at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre enjoying the evening events with her husband.

The Countess looked radiant in her summery ensemble

Looking as beautiful as ever, she donned ME+EM's 'Ditsy Floral Tea Dress', a figure-flattering, feminine frock that we're certain her fashion-forward daughter Lady Louise will be keen to borrow for herself!

ME+EM is really having a moment right now with the royal ladies - both the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice are huge fans too.

