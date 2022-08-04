Lady Louise Windsor stuns in floral Reformation midi dress for rare outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Louise Windsor joined her mother The Countess of Wessex as she attended Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games. The 18-year-old sported a floral dress by It-girl brand Reformation as she joined a star-studded guestlist for the highly anticipated event.

READ: Lady Louise Windsor's new dress is straight from the Countess of Wessex's wardrobe

Lady Louise looked timeless in the dusty rose-coloured number coined the 'Brighton Rose Floral Print Dress', which featured a white ditsy print, a midi length, long sleeves, button-down detailing and a classic collar.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex surprises royal fans in a chic pink power suit

The royal paired the frock, which costs £148, with some simple white sneakers and a brown fringed suede handbag. She wore her blonde hair is tightly coiffed ringlets and swept back in a princess style to reveal a natural, fresh-faced beauty blend.

SEE: Lady Louise Windsor's £55 dress is selling like hot cakes

Fans online adored Lady Louise's luxury dress look and were quick to praise her summer style. "I love this dress, she looks super," one user commented, while another said: "Love this!" A third added: "This dress is really nice for her," and a fourth penned: "Magnifique!"

Lady Louise looked pretty in florals

If you're also a fan of Lady Louise's classic frock, then we have just the piece for you. Sadly, her actual Reformation item is no longer available to buy online – but we've found a perfect alternative.

Floral Midi Tea Dress, £63.20, Warehouse

This midi tea dress boasts the same romantic red hue and floral print in a short-sleeved silhouette. Complete your look with some white mules for a classy coffee morning out vibe or dress the garment down with some sneakers for an on-the-go aesthetic.

READ: 6 times Lady Louise Windsor copied Sophie Wessex's effortlessly chic style

On Tuesday afternoon, the blonde royal was seen donning a boho babe look as she stepped out in a paisley print maxi skirt from high street store Lipsy. She teamed the floaty garment with a simple white shirt and infused her effortless outfit with a hippie touch by adding her favourite fringed bag.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.