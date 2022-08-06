Queen Letizia dazzles in floral Mango midi dress for rare family outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

From high street to high end, Queen Letizia of Spain knows how to assemble a sartorial hit. The 49-year-old never fails to look anything less than perfection and her latest look is testament to her styling abilities.

Queen Letizia enjoyed a family dinner at Ola de Mar restaurant in Palma de Mallorca wearing a summer-ready Mango dress. Featuring a midi length, cut-out detailing, black and white floral print, a sleeveless silhouette and a cinched waistline, the frock, which costs £49.99, is an affordable yet whimsical addition to the royal's holiday wardrobe.

She completed her evening aesthetic with a pair of flat black sandals and clasped a pink and white woven clutch bag – adding a touch of feminine colour to her monochrome ensemble.

As per, the royal wasn’t without her usual dusting of diamonds. She wore her dark tresses scraped back into a sleek ponytail to reveal a pair of black diamond drop earrings by Tous Jewellery, infusing her outfit with some Hollywood glamour.

Queen Letizia looked gorgeous in florals

Fans online gushed over the high street concoction and penned their positive thoughts about the look online. "Stunning!" one user said, while another commented: "Another beautiful dress, she looks really good." A third added: "I love Mango, my fav brand."

The royal rocked the Mango frock

If you couldn't agree more – and we can't blame you – then why not treat yourself with the royal's radiant dress this summer?

Side Slit Dress, £49.99, Mango

To achieve the utmost elegance, slip on some black heeled mules and accessorise with some gold jewellery for a romantic yet contemporary outfit.

Queen Letizia recently attended an evening reception at the Balearic Society and amazed onlookers in a vibrant, flowing, off-the-shoulder red-orange gown with a dramatic thigh-high split and towering high-heeled espadrilles.

The number yielded a vast amount of attention from fans online – who commended the Spanish royals endless supply of beautiful dress looks.

