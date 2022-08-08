Queen Letizia's daughter Princess Leonor dazzles in £33 Zara dress on night out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Leonor of Spain, 16, hit the capital city of Mallorca for a royal ladies' night out on Sunday alongside her mother Queen Letizia and her sister Infanta Sophia, wearing an affordable Zara dress.

Three generations of the Spanish royal family headed out for dinner at Beatbik restaurant in Palma as they were also accompanied by Letizia's mother-in-law Queen Sofia. All eyes were on Leonor's floaty cobalt blue and white mini dress and sky-high white platform espadrilles. Leonor stood out from the crowd and dazzled with her on-trend accessories and high street dress.

Leonor has been revelling in her time off from studying in rural Wales this summer and the world has started to take note of the young royal's style.

Royal fashion fans rushed to the internet to track down Princess Leonor's printed shirt dress and they stopped to comment on how "fabulous" she looked. Another fan added: "Lovely and appropriate for her age. Wonderful colour."

The Spanish royal ladies rocked espadrilles on their night out in Palma

While Queen Letizia, 49, Infanta Sofia, 15, and Queen Sofia stepped out in an array of lilac and cream hues, it was Leonor's gorgeous blue dress that we're after...

The printed mini shirt dress is part of Zara's Spring/Summer 2022 collection and is £32.99. It is selling fast and River Island has a similar style for just £38 / $71.

Printed shirt dress, £32.99, Zara

Paisley dress, £38 / $71, River Island

Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed that Queen Letizia also donned a Zara dress for the night out and that all four Spanish royals wore wedge-heeled espadrilles – the go-to shoe for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Shop Boden's wide array of high-wedge, and flat espadrilles in all colours and patterns.

High-heeled Espadrilles, from £58.50 / $90, Boden

These royal-approved shoes are fast becoming a summer staple.

