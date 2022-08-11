Marks & Spencer just gave Kate Middleton's designer tea dress a pretty update

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're searching for a stylish look, the Duchess of Cambridge is always one to be inspired by.

And that’s why we took note when we spotted a gorgeous Marks & Spencer tea dress that looks so much like Duchess Kate’s green designer Dolce & Gabbana look, but with a bold twist for summer.

Duchess Kate is a big fan of the silhouette – with puff sleeves and a button front – and has worn designer versions on repeat

With a vintage feel and super similar silhouette – short sleeves, a midi hemline, and a sweet button front – this lookalike frock from Marks & Spencer would definitely fit into the Duchess' closet.

Finery London floral lace midi tea dress, £89, Marks and Spencer

But the Finery London look is summer ready in a bold pink hue and gorgeous lace – another look Kate loves – and a hot pink hue, and we can’t get over the details, from the chic collar to the pretty pearl buttons on both the bodice and cuffs.

Montana Crepe Tea Dress, was £279 now £175.50, LK Bennett

And this isn’t the first time we’ve spotted a Duchess dress doppelganger. LK Bennett has a green design, the ‘Montana’ tea dress that looks nearly identical to Kate’s green frock, which she has worn for occasions from the Royal Visit to Canada to Wimbledon.

The Duchess of Cambridge is also a big fan of lace and tie-neck designs

That LK Bennett dress is nearly sold out though but you can still get it in a pastel blue that’s perfect for the season - and it’s on sale!

We can see this dress making a stylish statement anywhere from a wedding to the office - or even in Duchess Kate’s wardrobe...

