Whoa! This Reformation dress is so similar to Meghan Markle's famous wedding guest dress

Just weeks after her own wedding in 2018, Meghan Markle attended the nuptials of Prince Harry’s cousin Celia McCorquodale, wearing a stunning Oscar de la Renta dress.

The printed wrap maxi dress made for the perfect summer wedding guest outfit and we’ve found an almost identical piece from Reformation so you can get the look for less.

Meghan wears Oscar de la Renta at Celia McCorquodale's wedding in 2018

The LA-based brand counts Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Beiber and Princess Beatrice as fans, but it’s a fraction of the price of designer labels.

Retailing at £285/$278 and available in sizes XS to XL, the Winslow dress comes in Reformation’s Lucerne print; a blue and white floral design that’s so similar to Meghan’s.

Winslow dress, £285/$278, Reformation

The wrap dress has an adjustable waist tie so you can wear it tight or loose, and a flattering high side slit to show some leg (and give you breathing room). It also features kimono-style sleeves and is fully lined.

Meghan accessorised hers with a pair of white stiletto heels and a white fascinator. The Duchess completed the look with her hair pulled back into a low up-do and her signature natural glowy makeup.

If you want the real deal, Meghan's Oscar de la Renta dress is still available on The Outnet and it's currently 55% off!

Oscar de la Renta devoré-velvet midi wrap dress, now £1,854/$2,635, The Outnet

You’ll need to be quick, it’s already sold out in several sizes.

