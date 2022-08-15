Kate Middleton would love this new floral midi dress from M&S and it’s selling so fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's no secret Kate Middleton loves a floral midi dress, and this summer M&S has been dropping so many coveted pieces, we almost can't keep up.

The latest to hit our radar is this pink floral number by Nobody's Child, which we just know the Duchess would love.

The romantic floral midi features a delicate print and figure-skimming cut with an adjustable corset-style tie waist to create shape. It has short draping sleeves and a flattering side split to add movement as you walk.

Nobody's Child floral V-neck tie waist midi tea dress, £49, Marks & Spencer

It's priced at £49 and still available in sizes 8-24, but you'll need to be quick - it's already flying off the virtual shelves.

Kate usually styles her floral midi dresses with royal favourite wedge espadrilles, perhaps most notably when she wore a sell-out piece by Faithfull the Brand in 2020.

The Duchess of Cambridge wears Faithfull the Brand in 2020

For more formal occasions she loves a pair of white or nude stilettos, and we’ve also seen her wear a floral dress from Boden with her go-to Superga Cotu Classics.

Kate Middleton wears LK Bennett and Castañer wedges in 2019

Wear the Duchess-worthy Nobody’s Child midi dress like Kate by accessorising it with Castañer wedges available at Net-a-Porter, or for a more casual off-duty look, a pair of sleek white trainers.

It could even make a stunning wedding guest dress this summer worn with strappy sandals and a clutch. As we move into autumn, a pair of nude ankle boots will make a stylish update.

