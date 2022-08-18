Remember the printed blue midi dress Kate Middleton wore in Belize? We’ve just found an amazing lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We’d like to think Kate Middleton’s wardrobe for her royal tour of the Caribbean in March 2022 will go down in history as one of her finest fashion moments.

RELATED: Kate Middleton would love this new floral midi dress from M&S and it’s selling so fast

MORE: Love Kate Middleton's £1600 Vampire's Wife dress? This lookalike is mind-blowing

The 40-year-old Duchess was on point with her outfits, from her pink zebra print Rixo dress to her Vampire’s Wife sequin gown. But our favourite piece might have to be the Tory Burch midi dress she wore in Belize.

Kate Middleton wears Tory Burch on her royal tour of the Caribbean in March 2022

The summer dress came in a bold cobalt blue floral print with tiered seams and pockets, all crafted from a mid-weight stretch poplin fabric. It featured short puff sleeves and a smocked bodice.

Unsurprisingly it sold out instantly, but a lookalike style has just dropped at Kate Spade, and it’s stunning!

Zigzag floral maxi dress, £350/$398, Kate Spade

The maxi dress comes in a very similar vibrant blue print, is made from stretch-cotton poplin and has a flattering empire waist with a subtle tiered hem. In fact, we can’t decide which one we like more.

Kate styled hers with wedge espadrilles and Sezane’s gorgeous statement Charlie earrings, but we also love it paired with a clashing statement bag and white strappy sandals.

MORE: 21 stylish strappy sandals for summer 2022: From black to white, nude & gold

Tory Burch is yet to confirm whether the original dress will be restocked, but the new collection does include this similar bow-detail strap midi dress patterned with blue blooms that's perfect for summer parties.

Bow-detailed tiered gathered floral-print midi dress, £425/$448, Net-a-Poter

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.