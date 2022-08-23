Princess Charlotte rocks the cutest Boden dress in unexpected appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Sunday evening, a video was shared on TikTok of the Duchess of Cambridge disembarking a commercial flight on Sunday with two of her children, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, while Prince William travelled separately from his wife with their eldest child Prince George, nine.

The social media user wrote: "On a flight to Scotland, Kate Middleton, both kids, nanny and security 2 rows in front of me. Could get a private jet or helicopter but keeping it simple, flying economy."

In the video, Duchess Kate was a picture of elegance as she styled a practical, yet sophisticated airport-ready ensemble. She donned a blazer, an olive green skirt and one of her favourite pairs of shoes by J.Crew.

She carried her Smythson 'Panama' camera bag in taupe brown and wore her famous hair loose.

Charlotte's dress from Boden she wore on board

But did you spot Charlotte's outfit? The young princess was seen wearing a beautiful blue dress that featured a mermaid print, from Boden. Although we've not seen Charlotte in public wearing this dress before, it's a past-season buy, known as the 'Mini Boden Girls' Twirly Mermaid Jersey Dress'. We've found a similar style - happy shopping!

The Cambridge children are heading to Balmoral

Revealing details, the Tik Tok user also added about Kate: "She even got up half way through the flight to get her daughter's iPad. "And yes she was stunning, even gave me a smile while looking back at row behind her to talk to her son.

Just like Charlotte's:

Twirly Skater Dress Starboard Blue Leopard, £25, Boden

"No one on board took any photos or videos. Just a mum taking her children on holiday to see grandmother, but there was a buzz on board."

The Cambridges are heading to Balmoral for the last weeks of August, the Queen's idyllic residence in the Scottish Highlands. It's been a royal tradition for a number of decades for the royal family to spend the holidays there since Queen Victoria acquired the estate, and Her Majesty has followed suit, visiting as a young Princess, a young mother and then as a monarch.

