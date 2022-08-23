Meghan Markle's fave sunglasses are on sale at Nordstrom Rack

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle has a whole collection of exclusive designer looks, from Oscar de la Renta to Carolina Herrera, but some of her favorite pieces are actually very affordable.

Case in point: her Le Specs sunglasses! And you can get Le Specs shades for even less at Nordstrom Rack right now.

Meghan has rocked Le Specs' $69 (£55) Air Heart style

The Duchess of Sussex has at least three pairs of Le Specs shades that she’s worn on repeat: the Le Specs vintage-inspired ‘Bandwagon’, the ‘Le Danzing’ modern classic rounds, and the ‘Air Heart’ sunglasses, a movie star cat eye style that evokes images of Audrey Hepburn.

Another of Meghan's favorites is the $69 (£50) 'Bandwagon' round style by Le Specs

At Nordstrom Rack you’ll find similar Le Specs looks, whether cat eye sunglasses or retro round lens shapes just like Duchess Meghan's.

Shop the full sale, or check out our edit of the looks the Duchess would love. And at just $30 each, you may be tempted to grab more than one!

Shop the Nordstrom Rack Le Specs sale...

Le Specs Hourglass cat eye sunglasses, were $89 now $29.97, Nordstrom Rack

Le Specs Oh Buoy round sunglasses, were $79 now $29.97, Nordstrom Rack

Le Specs Bandore round sunglasses, were $89 now $29.97, Nordstrom Rack

Le Specs Jitterbug cat eye sunglasses, 3 colors, were $129 now $34.97, Nordstrom Rack

