This H&M denim shirt dress is near-identical to Meghan Markle's winning look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From the perfect jeans paired with boyfriend shirts and cashmere jumpers, to her eternal love for a stylish shirt dress, royal and new podcast star Meghan Markle always gets it right with her off-duty style.

RELATED: Wow! This chic striped Anthropologie blouse is JUST like Meghan Markle's

The Duchess of Sussex wore a classic J.Crew denim shirt dress to watch her friend Serena Williams play the final of the US Open. And while Meghan's all-seasons look hasn't come back in stock, H&M just dropped an amazing £34.99 ($39.99) lookalike you're going to want to shop.

MEGHAN'S HAIR: Meghan Markle's hair secrets & favourite haircare products revealed

GET THE LOOK: This budget lookalike of Meghan Markle's Carolina Herrera dress is royally chic

Meghan wore a J Crew denim shirt dress to watch BFF Serena Williams play in the US Open

The H&M denim shirt dress is just made from 100% organic cotton and comes with a belt to cinch in your waist for a flattering silhouette. It has long sleeves, a collared neck and two front pockets.

Denim belted midi shirt dress, £34.99 / $39.99, H&M

Meghan finished her look with £320 ($400) Victoria Beckham Navigator sunglasses

The best bit is it can be worn for colder weather with autumn's trending cowboy boots and a longline coat, or with sunglasses and sandals for summer.

MORE: Meghan Markle's fave affordable sunglasses are on sale at Nordstrom Rack

The Duchess paired her US Open look with Victoria Beckham Navigator sunglasses ( £320 / $400) and a J Crew cardigan coat slung over her shoulders. She kept her makeup natural and glowy, and her hair was styled in gorgeous waves.

Meghan's £96 denim J.Crew dress sold out in just 12 hours, so don't wait around, we have a feeling this H&M piece will be flying off the shelves, too.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.