This H&M denim shirt dress is near-identical to Meghan Markle's winning look

H&M's denim belted shirt dress is just like the sell-out J. Crew dress the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle wore to the US Open in 2019
From the perfect jeans paired with boyfriend shirts and cashmere jumpers, to her eternal love for a stylish shirt dress, royal and new podcast star Meghan Markle always gets it right with her off-duty style.
The Duchess of Sussex wore a classic J.Crew denim shirt dress to watch her friend Serena Williams play the final of the US Open. And while Meghan's all-seasons look hasn't come back in stock, H&M just dropped an amazing £34.99 ($39.99) lookalike you're going to want to shop.
Meghan wore a J Crew denim shirt dress to watch BFF Serena Williams play in the US Open
The H&M denim shirt dress is just made from 100% organic cotton and comes with a belt to cinch in your waist for a flattering silhouette. It has long sleeves, a collared neck and two front pockets.
Denim belted midi shirt dress, £34.99 / $39.99, H&M
Meghan finished her look with £320 ($400) Victoria Beckham Navigator sunglasses
The best bit is it can be worn for colder weather with autumn's trending cowboy boots and a longline coat, or with sunglasses and sandals for summer.
The Duchess paired her US Open look with Victoria Beckham Navigator sunglasses ( £320 / $400) and a J Crew cardigan coat slung over her shoulders. She kept her makeup natural and glowy, and her hair was styled in gorgeous waves.
Meghan's £96 denim J.Crew dress sold out in just 12 hours, so don't wait around, we have a feeling this H&M piece will be flying off the shelves, too.
