Nordstrom Rack's Sweaty Betty sale would be a hit with fan Kate Middleton - up to 70% off

Sweaty Betty - an athleisure brand designed by and for women - is one Kate Middleton fashion fave that you can find at Nordstrom Rack. And guess what? You can shop the royal-approved brand for up to 70% off right now in the big Sweaty Betty flash sale!

And Kate's not the only famous fan of Sweaty Betty, which is known for its cool prints and designs that are just as fabulous for workouts as they are for street style.

Duchess Kate is a fan of Sweaty Betty activewear - even the sneaker collab with New Balance

Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry, Jessica Alba and Reese Witherspoon are all known to love Sweaty Betty as well.

The Duchess’ sister Pippa Middleton is also a fan.

Super Sculpt Workout Leggings, more colors, were $108 now from $24.99, Nordstrom Rack

Here's the full Sweaty Betty selection for less at Nordstrom Rack, with deals starting at just $16. OR you can check out our edit of pieces we think Kate Middleton would love...

Power Zip Back Workout Tank, more colors, was $48 now $28.78, Nordstrom

Stamina Longline Sports Bra, more colors, was $44 now from $11.48, Nordstrom Rack

Athlete 2.0 Seamless Workout Tank, was $48 now $24.97, Nordstrom Rack

Duchess Kate's love of Sweaty Betty goes waaay back - in 2013 she was even spotted browsing the Sweaty Betty racks at British department store Selfridges.

The royal has even rocked the brand's shoewear collab with New Balance - a perfect combination of two of her favorite casual brands.

Royal and celebrity-approved? AND on sale? Let’s get shopping…

