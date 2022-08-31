Princess Charlotte's Jubilee dress is back in stock at Monsoon - it's fully revamped

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Jubilee weekend may have taken place back in June, but we don't know about you; we still can't stop thinking about it!

One of our favourite moments of the celebration was when the Cambridge family dressed in red, white and blue for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace concert.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton duet to Diana Ross

Stealing the show was Princess Charlotte, who dazzled in a lovely red sequin dress. The pretty style had cape sleeves and a smattering of gems at the front. We were delighted to see it was from high street brand Monsoon.

Charlotte wore a beautiful Monsoon dress that sold out

However, as soon as the little princess was spotted in it, it sold out, leaving us looking for lookalikes.

Well, no need for that now, as the brand has recomissed the style, and it's hugely similar. The 'Truth cape sleeve art deco sequin dress' in red is back, costs £50, and the only subtle difference is it has slightly more sequins. Which isn't a bad thing!

It's back!

Truth cape sleeve art deco sequin dress, £50.00, Monsoon

This style would be ideal for Christmas, which will be here before you know it. If you want to treat your daughter, sister, niece, friend, we suggest you don't delay.

Charlotte was pictured clapping along with the audience and waving her Union Jack flag during performances. She sat next to her mother Kate Middleton and her brother Prince George. Her youngest sibling Prince Louis was at home for the event, deemed too young to join in the late night festivities. During the concert, a missed moment right at the end of the show saw Charlotte singing along to Diana Ross with her mum Kate.

Prince William and Prince George, meanwhile, enjoyed singing along earlier in the evening to Rod Stewart performing Sweet Caroline. How cute?

