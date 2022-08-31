This £25 M&S tea dress is SO similar to Kate Middleton's designer look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Autumn fashion is on our minds and we're on the lookout for stylish dresses that will take us right into September - and beyond. We're getting inspired by Kate Middleton's closet full of shirt dresses, polka dots and pretty tea dresses too, which is why Marks & Spencer's green dotty dress caught our eye.

The M&S short-sleeved jersey polka dot is so similar to the fun designer look worn by the Duchess of Cambridge - and it's only £25!

Duchess Kate looked fun and chic in the £1,250 green polka dot Suzannah dress

The Duchess stepped out in the £1,250 Suzannah 'Valerie' Green Polka Squares Dress back in 2020, and we think this updated (and very budget-friendly) version is the perfect look for the season.

Jersey Polka Dot V-Neck Midi Tea Dress, £25 / $43.99, Marks & Spencer

Kate styled her look for an official visit to Ireland with suede knee-high boots and a black belt.

It's a classic combination that would work with the M&S dress, too, for the cooler months, and you can also wear it on warmer days with a pair of flats or sandals.

We can see the dress going from anywhere from the office to brunch.

Duchess Kate wore her green polka dot dress for an array of engagements as she and husband Prince William visited Galway, including a trip to a family-owned Irish pub in Galway city centre.

