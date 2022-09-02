These 20 Meghan Markle-approved brands are up to 70% off in the Nordstrom Summer sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The big Nordstrom end of summer sale 2022 is on just in time for Labor Day weekend, and we're already scoping out all the royal-approved brands we can - including 20 of Meghan Markle's favorites!

Meghan became a fashion one-to-watch the minute she stepped out for the first time with Prince Harry, sending a message that she loves pared-down, timeless classics – and just might have found her Prince – with her crisp white Misha Nonoo 'Husband' shirt (which you can still buy, by the way).

Meghan Markle's style is a major style inspiration, so what better way to grab the best top-label bargains at Nordys than by shopping the Duchess of Sussex's favorite brands for up to 70% off right now?

Ever since then, royal fans have kept an eye out for Meghan's fashion finds – and we've discovered you can shop many of the Duchess of Sussex's favorite brands in the Nordstrom sale already for up to half-off.

No matter what you're looking for to add to your wardrobe, you'll find a brand Meghan loves at Nordstrom to match.

SHOP MEGHAN MARKLE FAVES AT NORDSTROM

On the hunt for some fabulous Meghan Markle-inspired jewelry? Check out affordable BaubleBar. Need some cool new sneakers as seen on the Duchess? Royal fave Veja is for you. Would you love to own a piece of Duchess-approved British fashion? Reiss and Hunter are definitely two brands you'll want to check out.

Keep scrolling to discover all of Meghan Markle's favorite fashion brands...

ANINE BING

Meghan has a number of pieces by woman-founded brand Anine Bing - including the Mika button down shirt, above, which is $179 at Nordstrom. The Duchess also has been spotted in a brown 'Hunter' Anine Bing maxi coat, which she also has in white.

ANINE BING Julian rib knit skirt, was $199 now $119.40

AQUAZZURA

Duchess Meghan is a huge fan of Aquazzura's luxury footwear, and now you can slip into a pair of the designer shoes for nearly 70% off.

AQUAZZURA Ryan Genuine Shearling Lined Bootie, were $1,250 now $422

BAUBLEBAR

Meghan has been a fan of Baublebar jewelry since her pre-Duchess days, and we're sure you'll love the women-founded brand's chic and affordable pieces, too.

Klara Cubic Zirconia Ear Crawlers, was $38 now $16.97

BIRDIES

Meghan has been a fan of Birdies shoes for years - including the brand's comfy $98 loafers, which she's wearing above.

Robin Cream Faux Fur Sandal, was $95 now $37.97

BOSS by HUGO BOSS

Many of the Duchess' girl boss looks, like her collection of BOSS Hugo Boss leather pencil skirts, come from the brand.

BOSS Lambskin Leather Jacket, was $695 now $278

CAROLINA HERRERA

Meghan has worn Carolina Herrera everywhere from the 2021 VAX Live concert (we adored her poppy print dress!) and Trooping the Colour to a Prince Harry polo match, above.

CAROLINA HERRERA Stripe Ruched Puff Sleeve Blouse, was $1090 now $490.50

CLUB MONACO

A dress from Club Monaco was Meghan's choice of outfit for a landmark royal occasion - bringing baby Archie to meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and at their Legacy Foundation in South Africa.

Club Monaco Melissah Knit Long Sleeve Midi Dress, was $229 now $80.15

CULT GAIA

Meghan looked so stylish carrying a Cult Gaia clutch that perfectly complemented her $60 Ralph Lauren belt as she met up with feminist icon Gloria Steinem. The brand is also big with Jennifer Lopez - and you can get a glamorous A-list approved look for yourself on sale.

CULT GAIA Soleil Ankle Tie Sandal, was $388 now $194

GIVENCHY

It's pretty clear that Givenchy is one of the Duchess' favorites designer labels - if not THE favorite - given that she wore a bespoke dress by the esteemed fashion house for her wedding to Prince Harry. Treat yourself with some Givenchy beauty or shop the sale to indulge in a fabulous investment piece for your wardrobe.

GIVENCHY G-Cube Crystal Pump, was $2,190 now $740

HUNTER BOOTS

The quintessential British footwear brand, known for its rain boots, has also found a place in Meghan's closet. Get a pair of 'Wellies' for yourself at Nordy's.

HUNTER Original Play Speckled Rain Boot, was $115 now $69

LE SPECS

Want some reasonably-priced shades that the Duchess loves? Get the exact pair of Le Specs 'Air Heart' sunglasses Meghan's wearing above for $69, or shop more Le Specs shades on sale.

Le Specs 'Caliente' Sunglasses, was $89 now $71.20

MADEWELL

The Duchess is a fan of Madewell's effortless, cool pieces and rocked a Madewell denim jacket for an outing in South Africa.

Madewell Good Luck Chain Necklace, was $46 now $19.97

MOTHER DENIM

Mother jeans have appeared in the Duchess' wardrobe numerous times, in silhouettes from skinny jeans to flares. They're definitely one of her go-to staples!

MOTHER The Rider High Waist Straight Leg Jeans, were from $248 now from $99.20

OSCAR DE LA RENTA

Oscar de la Renta is one of Meghan's go-to high fashion labels, whether it's for a formal evening affair or daytime chic. We especially love the fashion label's gorgeous botanical prints - and so does the Duchess! She famously wore a de La Renta lemon print for her one of her first appearances after returning to the US, above.

OSCAR DE LA RENTA Beaded Tassel Drop Earrings, was $390 now $175.50

RALPH LAUREN

We absolutely loved the striped Ralph Lauren shirt that the Duchess wore to Wimbledon and her dressier minimalist looks, too (above). Shop more of the brand's classic all-American looks on sale.

LAUREN Ralph Lauren Trench Coat, was from $230 now from $129.99

REISS

British label Reiss has long been a popular one with the royals, and Duchess Meghan has embraced the brand, too, from coats to dresses.

Reiss Blair Leather Slide Sandal, was $240 now $96

STAUD

The Duchess LOVES a good shirt dress – like the olive green Staud maxi dress she wore while visiting South Africa. You can shop shirtdress styles or some of Staud's other sought-after looks, including chic purses, on sale.

STAUD Shoko Colorblock Sweater, was $165 now $99

VEJA

Meghan was spotted wearing simple but stylish Veja sneakers during a royal tour of Australia alongside husband Prince Harry.

Condor 2 Running Shoe, was $160 now from $79.97

VERONICA BEARD

Meghan Markle loves her Veronica Beard shirt dress so much that she's worn it to at least two different royal engagements.

Veronica Beard Jaliyah Ruffle Cotton Blouse, was $228 now $91.20

