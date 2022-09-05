Nordstrom Rack has up to 75% off Kate Middleton-loved Stuart Weitzman wedges today

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's Labor Day and the sales are ON! And we've spotted a royally irresistible deal in the big Nordstrom Rack Labor Day sale: Kate Middleton's beloved Stuart Weitzman wedges, with up to 70% off through September 5.

The Duchess Kate-approved style is part of the Nordstrom Rack end of summer sale, which has an additional 40% off clearance items!

As long as we can remember, the royal has loved Stuart Weitzman wedge heels, including styles that she’s worn for at least ten years. So not not only is is a pair of Stuart Weitzman wedges a great investment for your wardrobe, it's one that will stand the test of time.

Duchess Kate wore her trusty Stuart Weitzman wedge sandals to Belize this year

Duchess Kate has been spotted numerous times in both the closed-toe Corkswoon wedges and the strappy Minx espadrille sandal style, which are long since sold out. She even has the same Stuart Weitzman shoes in multiple colors!

Kate's iconic navy cork wedges are also by Stuart Weitzman

At Nordstrom Rack there are plenty of Duchess-worthy Stuart Weitzman models to choose from, whether you’re looking for a lower wedge heel or a towering platform.

If you're a real royal fan, though, you might want to browse for even more styles.

Duchess Kate doesn't just wear the brand’s wedges - she also owns Stuart Weitzman boots and handbags, and the designer’s heeled NearlyNude sandals, too, which you can get on sale NOW for up to 60% off!

STUART WEITZMAN Rosemarie Leather Sandal, was $375 now $95.99, Nordstrom Rack

STUART WEITZMAN Jean Slingback Platform Wedge Sandal, was $450 now $104, Nordstrom Rack

STUART WEITZMAN Platform Wedge Sandal, also in black, was $450 now from $111 Nordstrom Rack

Not a fan of wedges? Duchess Kate's Stuart Weitzman NearlyNude heels, above, are on sale, too

STUART WEITZMAN NearlyNude pearl-studded sandals, black, were $450 now $131.99, Nordstrom Rack





STUART WEITZMAN NearlyNude Metallic Pearl Sandals, were $450 now $94.48, Nordstrom Rack

Duchess Kate is a serious Stuart Weitzman fan - here she is rocking the label's cool boots

There are also some Stuart Weitzman wedges, heels and boots that aren't in the Labor Day clearance sale, but are still seriously good deals that we think Duchess Kate would love.

STUART WEITZMAN Keelan Leather Tall Boot, was $695 now $399.99, Nordstrom Rack

STUART WEITZMAN Mykonos Espadrille Wedge Sandal, was $395 now $189.97, Nordstrom Rack

STUART WEITZMAN Marabella Slide Espadrille, was $450 now $179.97, Nordstrom Rack

