This new River Island dress is giving us major Meghan Markle vibes

Meghan Markle is well known for her minimalist style, and we've found a River Island dress that would fit right into her wardrobe!

This £45 button-front short sleeved shirt dress from the high street brand is very similar to one of the Duchess of Sussex's coveted desiger LBDs: the Emilia Wickstead dress she wore during her royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry.

That gorgeous designer shirt dress was the perfect choice for her trip to the ANZAC Memorial at Hyde Park in Sydney, and she also perfectly accessorised relatively simple look with a black fascinator by Philip Treacy, her favourite black slingback Tabitha Simmons 'Millie' shoes and a black Givenchy satin clutch.

Meghan Markle's designer LBD is a classic that won't go out of style

If you're looking to follow suit on the Duchess, well, you need to head to River Island for the new collection.

In it, there's a beautiful black button front shirt dress that definitely looks similar to Meg's - it has the timeless silhouette but a more casual vibe - and at £45, it's a total bargain for a classic and versatile LBD.

Black tie waist midi shirt dress, £45 / $84, River Island

The midi-length, puff-sleeve black dress also comes in a pretty pink and cheery yellow.

Esme Black Crepe Crystal Button Tea Dress, £279 / $500, LK Bennett

Of course, if you're looking for something a bit more formal, LK Bennett has this near-lookalike for Meghan's dress!

High neck button detail skater dress, £18 / $16, Boohoo

Meanwhile, Boohoo's super affordable skater dress also caught our eye...

Structured crepe forever pleat midi, was £219 now £175.20 / $300, Karen Millen

And Karen Millen's version, without the bold button detail, is another option that's sleek and chic.

We'll never get tired of dressing like royalty, but on a budget!

