Kate Middleton is queen of the school run in 'Pretty Woman' dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Has there ever been a fashion moment from the Duchess of Cambridge we didn't love? The royal mother-of-three was the picture of elegance on the school run on Wednesday morning, delighting royal onlookers in an effortlessly chic autumnal brown tea dress.

READ: Kate Middleton's heartache ahead of emotional change for Prince Louis

Duchess Kate and Prince William were bursting with pride as they walked Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, to the gates of Lambrook School for their first day. Looking elegant as ever, the Duchess donned a striking polka-dot dress from It-girl brand RIXO, levelling up her look with chocolate brown heels from Gianvito Rossi.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Cambridge children arrive for their first day at Lambrook School

The royal added gold hoop 'Cha Cha' earrings adorned with pearl droplets from Maria Black Jewellery, strolling hand-in-hand between George and Louis.

LOOK: Inside Prince William and Duchess Kate's breathtaking homes – past and present

RELATED: Kate Middleton's polka dot obsession continues - 7 dresses she'd love that won't break the bank

Her glossy brunette tresses cascaded past her shoulders in voluminous curls, highlighting her delicate features and natural makeup look. Simply radiant!

Duchess Kate looked so glamorous on the school run

If you recognise the Duchess of Cambridge's polka dot print frock, it's become quite the celebrity favourite in recent months. This Morning's Holly Willoughby rocked the statement 'Izzy' dress in January, and it swiftly sold out on the website.

Dotty for the Duchess' Hepburn-esque shirt dress? This pretty-in-print number from River Island perfectly captures the feminine flare of Kate's RIXO frock, giving you that 'Pretty Woman' moment for less.

Brown Polka Dot Shirt Dress, £42 / $80, River Island

This delicate tea dress from Finery London is an equally chic autumnal brown option, emblazoned with petite polka dots for a timeless look.

Finery Polka Dot Tie Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

The Duchess of Cambridge has dazzled fans with her polka dot dresses at almost every major royal event this season. With exclusive expert insight, HELLO! has discovered the delightful reason why.

Tash Bradley, colour psychologist and director of design at Lick Colour, explained the psychology of polka dot patterns, saying: "Someone who is wearing polka dots is usually wanting to portray a fun-ness, a sort of playfulness.

When you think of polka dots you instantly soften." Tash continued: "When you go for polka dots it's very playful, it opens up conversation, it makes you give off a sort of warm feel."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.