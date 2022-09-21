Marks & Spencer's show-stopping purple coat will turn Princess Kate's head

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If there is one thing we absolutely love doing when the weather gets colder, it's purchasing a brand new coat to keep out those autumnal chills.

One lady that always gives us excellent coat inspiration is the Princess of Wales. The stylish mother-of-three knows how to keep warm in style; her wardrobe is filled with elegantly tailored coats in all types of colours.

Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

One of the colour ways she does particularly well is pastels, and we think we've found the ideal coat that we know she (and you) will enjoy. Take a look at Marks & Spencer's 'Belted Single Breasted Tailored Coat.' Costing a very reasonable £59, this lovely number is designed in the brightest pastel lilac and currently, all sizes are available.

It's made in a regular fit, with a self-tie belt that draws in the waist for a flattering shape. The single breasted button front offers a neat effect, and there's even patch pockets too.

M&S COLLECTION Belted Single Breasted Tailored Coat, £59, Marks & Spencer

It's had some great reviews online from shoppers. One customer wrote: "I am really happy with this lovely cost, the colour works well on me and it is great value for money, lucky me!"

Kate wore a pastel Mulberry coat in 2019

Our favourite pastel coat Kate has worn was back in 2019, when she visited Northern Ireland with husband Prince William. The royal memorably wore a retro style, baby-blue cape coat dress by Mulberry with a chic belted waist. She added navy blue high heel shoes and carried a smart box clutch.

Many have said it's one of Kate's most directional coats as not only does it feature the cape, but the pastel colour is bold and crisp; she tends to favour coats in primary colours, so this number was a welcome change for the royal.

