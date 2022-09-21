You can get Meghan Markle's signature cape dress look at Macy's

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle has impeccable taste when it comes to her style, and while she dons her always-gorgeous outfits for some VERY exclusive high profile events, we found affordable versions of one of her most glamorous and chic trademark styles - the cape dress - at Macy’s.

RELATED: Amazon has an amazing lookalike of Meghan Markle's pearl earrings gifted by the Queen

The Duchess of Sussex has a closet full of cape dresses by high end designers, and has worn them on pretty much every type of occasion.

MORE: Duchess Meghan looks refined in a cape dress for the Queen's funeral

SHOP: This new River Island dress is giving us major Meghan Markle vibes

BEST-SELLER: Lauren Ralph Lauren Cape Cocktail Dress in red, $195, Macy's

At Queen Elizabeth’s State Funeral the Duchess wore a beautiful black tailored look by Stella McCartney, while for a state visit to Fiji she chose a bright blue floor sweeping look from Safiyaa.

For the ultimate bold statement, she wore a stunning red cape dress for a concert at London’s Albert Hall.

Betsy & Adam Velvet Cape Dress, $149, Macy's

If you want to get inspired for your next special occasion, whether it’s a holiday party, more formal get together or date night, we love the look by Lauren Ralph Lauren, which is available in Meghan-approved red at Macy’s.

Betsy & Adam Plus Size Blue Drape-Back Bodycon Dress, $239, Macy's

And can shop the look in the little black dress version very similar to Meghan’s at Bloomingdale’s.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Cape Cocktail Dress in black, $195, Bloomingdale's

So if you’re ready to get Meghan’s cape dress look for less, keep in mind she really loves a pared down palette – she’s worn cape dresses in traditional solid colors both in knee-length and maxi dress styles.

You can’t go wrong taking a page from the Duchess' style book!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.