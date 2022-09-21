You can get Meghan Markle's signature cape dress look at Macy's

Karen Silas
Shop Meghan Markle’s signature cape dress style at Macy’s. It's the Duchess of Sussex look that she’s worn on occasions from royal visits to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Meghan Markle has impeccable taste when it comes to her style, and while she dons her always-gorgeous outfits for some VERY exclusive high profile events, we found affordable versions of one of her most glamorous and chic trademark styles - the cape dress - at Macy’s.
RELATED: Amazon has an amazing lookalike of Meghan Markle's pearl earrings gifted by the Queen
The Duchess of Sussex has a closet full of cape dresses by high end designers, and has worn them on pretty much every type of occasion.
MORE: Duchess Meghan looks refined in a cape dress for the Queen's funeral
SHOP: This new River Island dress is giving us major Meghan Markle vibes
BEST-SELLER: Lauren Ralph Lauren Cape Cocktail Dress in red, $195, Macy's
At Queen Elizabeth’s State Funeral the Duchess wore a beautiful black tailored look by Stella McCartney, while for a state visit to Fiji she chose a bright blue floor sweeping look from Safiyaa.
For the ultimate bold statement, she wore a stunning red cape dress for a concert at London’s Albert Hall.
Betsy & Adam Velvet Cape Dress, $149, Macy's
If you want to get inspired for your next special occasion, whether it’s a holiday party, more formal get together or date night, we love the look by Lauren Ralph Lauren, which is available in Meghan-approved red at Macy’s.
Betsy & Adam Plus Size Blue Drape-Back Bodycon Dress, $239, Macy's
And can shop the look in the little black dress version very similar to Meghan’s at Bloomingdale’s.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Cape Cocktail Dress in black, $195, Bloomingdale's
So if you’re ready to get Meghan’s cape dress look for less, keep in mind she really loves a pared down palette – she’s worn cape dresses in traditional solid colors both in knee-length and maxi dress styles.
You can’t go wrong taking a page from the Duchess' style book!
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.