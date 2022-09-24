Loved Princess Kate's chic striped jumper? This £25 lookalike from M&S is so similar

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Kate dazzled fans earlier this year with yet another effortlessly stylish look - and her nautical-style striped jumper was a hit amongst royal followers.

The Princess of Wales wore the Breton jumper to visit the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain Sail GP Team back in Plymouth back in July. She teamed the nautical knit with a pair of white high-waisted shorts and trainers to round off the look. Stunning!

The Princess of Wales teamed her striped jumper with a pair of white shorts

Now, Marks & Spencer has a lookalike that resembles the royal's chic knit - and it's just £25. If you want it you'll need to hurry though - as we expect it to sell out.

Striped collared jumper, £25, Marks & Spencer

The M&S jumper features a relaxed fit with a collar - and the striped design is almost identical to Princess Kate's. We recommend teaming it with jeans and trainers for a staple daywear look for autumn.

The mum-of-three styled her glossy brunette hair in loose curls, which perfectly matched her effortless daytime ensemble. She wore minimal makeup to highlight her pretty features, opting for a nude lip, with a touch of mascara and a soft rose tint of blush on her cheeks.

The jumper has received glowing reviews from shoppers. One satisfied customer wrote: "So soft and looks pricier than it was. Great buy for my winter wardrobe. Will do for weekends or work!".

Another added: "Soft, comfortable & stylish. I love this - looking forward to wearing it throughout the winter."

Don't walk, run to grab Princess Kate's nautical-inspired knit while you can!

