If there is one thing the Princess of Wales is very good at, it's dressing classically. Although she is always seen wearing a variety of incredibly glam styles, she does have a few style staples that she rotates around.

From her incredible dress coats to her nude heels and black handbags, Kate has lots of items she uses time after time. One of these has to be her Bretin striped tops.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

The mother-of-three has worn this style of top on many occasions and the classic print is a big part of her casual style. Nautical stripe fan Kate owns no fewer than THREE Breton striped tops by luxury brand ME+EM, and loves to wear the pieces for her more relaxed royal engagements when she needs a smart-yet-laid back look. She often teams them with jeans or smart trousers, and layers up with jackets.

High street store Marks & Spencer has a great Breton-style top that will cost you less than £10! Known as the 'Cotton Rich Striped Long Sleeve Top' it is from the M&S collection and looks so much more expensive that the price tag suggests.

Kate often wears Bretin striped tops

The website says of the style: "Every wardrobe needs a classic striped top and this one is cut from cotton-rich fabric for breathability. It has a snug fitted shape with a classic crew neck and long sleeves."

The style has racked up some incredible reviews online from shoppers.

Get the look!

Cotton Rich Striped Long Sleeve Top, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

One review said: "This is a very nice classic striped t-shirt. I bought it one size bigger as it contains elastane and I didn't want a skin tight fit. The arms are lovely and long, me being a tall long limbed person I love that ! Excellent price."

