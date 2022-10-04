Is this Princess Kate’s new autumn work bag?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Kate is already out and about on a range of royal engagements this autumn, and she might not be heading to an office like the rest of us, but the Princess of Wales' bag collection needs a roomy back to work handbag – and we bet the mother of three’s back to the office bag will be from Aspinal.

SHOP: 11 best tote bags for 2022, from designer to high street

MORE: 13 best phone bags - they're having a moment

Kate has the Aspinal Mayfair bag in lots of colours, including this sweet lilac

Princess Kate’s handbags have included the Aspinal Midi Mayfair for years and we could see her switch styles to the roomy, semi-structured London Tote, available in 14 shades including sand, cream, orange and cornflower blue.

London Tote, £695/$850, Aspinal

Large enough for Kate’s public engagements, but big enough to carry a diary, laptop (it can hold a 15inch laptop) and make-up bag, Aspinal offer complimentary personalisation too – would Kate’s have Princess engraved on it?

The bag also comes in a midi version, available in nine shades from cherry red to smooth tan.

Midi London Tote, £550/$670, Aspinal

Prince William's wife would also love the Essential Tote for her days as a busy mum of three. She’d easily fit snacks and toys in there for Princes’ George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, leaving plenty of room for her essentials - it can fit an iPad Pro 12.9.

Essential Tote, £295/$360, Aspinal

MORE: The smart jeans Kate Middleton swears by

If you’re someone who travels lightly on their commute – nothing but a purse and phone – then the Coco Bag is a luxe, minimal crossbody bag that will leave you hands-free while you’re running for the train.

Coco Bag, £395/$485, Aspinal

Back to the office means new stationery too – paper diaries are always in fashion, and Aspinal’s collection of 2023 diaries are as chic as you’d imagine.

A5 Week To View Diary, £90/$110, Aspinal

There’s also day A4 and A6 sized diaries, along with slim pocket diaries, and all can be personalised for a bespoke look.

Aspinal also has a range of refillable journals, ideal for a dutiful Princess to make notes in and jot down those important moments.

A4 Refillable Journal, £85/$110, Aspinal

Choose from plain or lined paper in the A4 or A5 sized notebooks, with a full-grain leather cover (there’s plenty of colours to choose from, including navy, red and azure blue) and again, it can be personalised, too.

Makes going back to the office a breeze.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's Aspinal bag is one sale - go!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.