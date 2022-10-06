Marks & Spencer has a perfect lookalike for Queen Letizia's printed midi dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Letizia was her usual elegant self as she stepped out in Madrid for World Mental Health Day on Wednesday, wearing one of her favourite midi dresses by Massimo Dutti.

We’ve seen the Spanish royal wearing the printed dress several times since she debut it in October 2019, and while it’s no longer available to shop, Marks & Spencer just dropped a style that’s so similar.

Queen Letizia wears Massimo Dutti in Madrid

With long, softly puffed sleeves, a high rounded neckline and a midi length, the trending piece from M&S has an almost identical cut. It’s also covered in dainty florals which are reminiscent of Letizia’s confetti print.

Floral round neck ruffle midi waisted dress, £45, M&S

Retailing for £45, the dress is available in sizes 8-24 in three different lengths, but with over 100 purchases in just 24 hours, it’s selling out fast.

There are lots of happy customers already, with one writing: "Lovely dress and fit, really comfortable. I love it!", while another said: "I absolutely love this dress. The waistband does sit quite high, as others have mentioned. However, for my rather apple shaped body it's a perfect style. The puffed sleeves feel really elegant and the tier in a different material is a lovely touch."

Queen Letizia accessorised with red Margrit heels and a matching bag, but a printed midi dress is one of the most versatile pieces you could invest in for autumn as it can be styled in so many different ways.

Pair yours with a cosy knit and chunky boots or channel Letizia in stiletto heels and add a leather jacket or long-line coat.

