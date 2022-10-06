The cutest bag Princess Kate ever carried just made a new appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Kate normally carries a standard size handbag, or one of her signature clutch bag looks, but we've noticed that she has lately been embracing the mini bag trend.

In fact, the Princess of Wales has one of her favourites - the DeMellier Nano Montreal bag - in two different colours!

On Thursday Princess Kate stepped out carrying the DeMellier 'Nano Montreal' bag in navy - but she has it in toffee, too

On Thursday the Princess gave her go-to micro bag it’s latest outing, arriving in Northern Ireland alongside husband Prince William for a series of official engagements.

The Nano Montreal in Navy £295 / $395, DeMellier

Princess Kate looked elegant in a pale blue coat and Winser London pussybow blouse, accessorising with the DeMellier Nano Montreal in Navy - just one of the incredible TEN colours it's available in.

Princess Kate was first spotted with the bag in a rich toffee brown colour in 2021, and she's worn it a few times since!

It was back in June that we saw Kate carrying the same bag on a trip to Cardiff, Wales with Prince William and their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Nano Montreal in Toffee, £295 / $395, DeMellier

It was the first time we’d seen the Princess with that particular colour - in fact, it hasn't yet been released! But if you love Kate's exact bag, you can pre-order now for mid-October delivery.

The Princess of Wales with Prince George - and her favourite handbag - during the Platinum Jubilee in June

The royal likely couldn't resist adding to her DeMellier collection after falling in love with the bag in toffee.

We first spotted the Princess of Wales with the Nano Montreal in the rich tan hue back in May 2021, when she teamed it with a red coat ahead of the launch of her Hold Still photography book.

We have to agree that the 'Nano Montreal' bag is irresistible. It costs £295 (a bargain when it comes to royal-approved handbags!) and boasts luxe hardware, a modern structured shape and an on-trend top handle.

The leather bag, which can be monogrammed for free, has a strikingly elegant design that would look lovely for work, as well as leisure.

We might have to get one in every colour...

