Princess Kate loves navy blue blazers - shop her fave plus similar looks for less

Princess Kate definitely has a few forever-stylish go-to looks in her closet from floral shirt dresses and comfy & Other Stories jeans to this season's ubiquitous Breton striped top. And there's one piece that is a Kate classic: a tailored navy blue blazer for the perfect year-round nautical look.

The Princess of Wales's favourite single-breasted jacket is the £525 ($725) Smythe 'Duchess' Blazer - in fact, she loves the clasically tailored look so much she has it in three colours!

The Duchess has been wearing the single-breasted Smythe 'Duchess' blazer for years - here she is at Wimbledon 2021

Princess Kate’s go-to navy blue (or black) blazer, which is perfect for transitional dressing year round, can be single or double-breasted, and often features gold button details.

KATE LOVES: Smythe Classic Duchess Blazer, £525 / $725

So take a close look at the Princess' style and check out these royal-inspired options – including picks from Kate's favourites like Marks & Spencer, Boden and Karen Millen - to add to your own wardrobe, starting from £30 ($35).

THE LOOK FOR LESS: Fitted single blazer, £29.99 / $34.99, H&M

Be like Kate and team a navy or black blazer with your outfit. This £549 look is by Holland Cooper

Tailored Button Military Blazer, was £185 now £148 / $206.70, Karen Millen

Shop more Princess Kate inspired navy blazers, from M&S to Reiss

M&S Collection Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer, £59 / $77.99, Marks & Spencer

Navy double breasted tailored blazer, £75 / $139, River Island

THEORY Twill blazer, was £425 now £255 / $297

Tailored Stretch Jersey Blazer - Navy, £110 / $160, Boden

Haisley Single Breasted Blazer, £238 / $390, Reiss

How to wear a navy blazer like Princess Kate

If you are wondering how to style a navy blazer à la Kate, we have some royal styling tips. The Princess often teams her blue jackets with a pair of skinny navy blue jeans and some shoes with height – like her favourite wedges – for the final touches.

The Duchess of Cambridge combines her navy blazers with everything from dresses to culottes

The Princess of Wales has shown this wardrobe staple's versatility – and how blazers are year-round winners from season to season – by also styling her tailored jackets over dresses, pencil skirts and even culottes.

So now you know how to wear a dark blazer like the royal and where to buy one. It's a look that's easy to repli-Kate and will stay in style for seasons, and even years, to come.

It's time to get styling!

