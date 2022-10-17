Love Princess Kate's famous nude heels? They've had a serious makeover

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales has put many fashion items on the map over the years, from coat dresses to Mulberry bags, blue sapphire jewellery and stunning frocks, and one can spot a Kate favourite a mile off.

One of the items the wife of Prince William is known for is her nude high heels from L.K.Bennett. The mother-of-three regularly pairs them with her dresses and they were a key item in her wardrobe from 2011 to 2014.

Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

Although she has branched out since then with her heels, favouring Gianvito Rossi and Manolo Blahnik, she still brings out her nude shoes from time to time.

With that being said, we think the royal will be delighted to discover that her favourite high street store has re-released their 'Floret' heels (their bestselling nude shoes) in a variety of shades to suit everyone's skin tones in aid of their new LKB Nudes collection. Featuring an 85mm stiletto heel, these classic courts are ideal to wear for events as they are classy yet comfortable.

Kate wearing L.K.Bennett's nude heels

Kate's love of L.K.Bennett shoes hit headlines when the wife of Prince William wore them on a visit to a mosque in 2012 - and took them off as a mark of respect before she entered. Since then, the mother of three has worn a variety of high heels from the luxury high street brand and also has carried several clutch bags.

Floret Nude 2 Leather Pointed Courts, £229.00, L.K.Bennett

In fact, the brunette royal last wore the brand earlier this month, on a visit to Wales.

Kate wore an L.K.Bennett coat earlier this month

Kate looked radiant wearing an all-black ensemble, which she jazzed up with a truly stunning new red coat from the high street store.

The £599 style featured bold gold buttons and gold horsebit detail on the pockets. It's actually known as the 'Spencer' coat - a sweet nod to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Spencer was her maiden name. How sweet!

