Princess Kate's genius foldable tote is up to 40% off in the Nordstrom Rack flash sale

Everyone needs a handy tote - yes, even the royals. Mom-of-three Princess Kate has been spotted toting Longchamp's handy Le Pliage tote, which folds up to a discreet size when you're not using it – and you can shop one on sale now.

Nordstrom Rack is having a big 3-day flash sale on the French brand's chic accessories, and the Le Pliage tote, with its signature logo and leather handle and closure, can be yours for as little as $90.

LONGCHAMP Small Le Pliage Shoulder Bag in Paprika, was $140 now $89.97, Nordstrom Rack

French for ‘folding’, the 'Pliage' is a classic bestseller from the venerable brand, which started in 1948 as a luxury leather goods company in Paris.

LONGCHAMP Le Pliage Large Club Tote, more colors, was $155 now $109.97, Nordstrom Rack

LONGCHAMP Le Pliage Club Small Shoulder Tote, more colors, was $140 now $99.97, Nordstrom Rack

The bags – which come in Kate's go-to tote model in nylon or canvas with leather trim, as well as in full leather – have a fold-flat design and are also available in backpack and messenger bag styles.

LONGCHAMP Small Le Pliage Nylon Shoulder Tote in light pink, was $125 now $89.97, Nordstrom Rack

The Princess of Wales is said to own the handy bags in brown and navy, plus some of the larger travel carryalls.

LONGCHAMP 'Le Pliage Cuir' Leather Top Handle Tote, was $495 now $299.97, Nordstrom Rack

We think the compact, versatile design makes them a great choice not just for travel, but for work and parents’ outings, too.

LONGCHAMP Le Pliage Neo Small Backpack, was $295 now $169.99, Nordstrom Rack

And there's no better time to pick one up than during the Nordstrom Rack Flash sale!

