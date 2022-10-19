Carole Middleton wows for surprise outing - rocking Princess Kate's favourite high street label

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday evening, Carole Middleton's brand Party Pieces released a picture of the mother-of-three in the USA, where her brand has just launched. How exciting!

Looking smart in black trousers and heels, the businesswoman also donned a delightful jacket from none other than L.K.Bennett, one of her daughter, the Princess of Wales' favourite brands.

Princess of Wales' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton arrive for the Queen's funeral

The jacket she rocked was known as the 'Keeler Black and Cream Gingham Tweed Jacket' and it costs £329.

The website says of the style: "A contemporary take on a classic skirt suit, our Keeler jacket pairs perfectly with the matching skirt or can be worn with other pieces in your wardrobe as a chic cover up.

"Crafted in Europe from Italian black and cream gingham tweed, it's a collarless, cropped style with long sleeves, fully-functioning pearl buttons, patch pockets and a frayed trim."

Keeler Black and Cream Gingham Tweed Jacket, £329, L.K.Bennett

Speaking about her launch overseas, Carole said: "It’s very exciting to see our Party Pieces Collection expanding into the U.S. starting with Saker ShopRites, a leading retailer in New Jersey and family-owned business with a long history of commitment to the customers and communities its stores serve. This is the culmination of great teamwork, and we’re happy to partner with Saker ShopRites for our initial launch,”

It's the brand's first retail partnership outside of the UK and is the beginning of larger expansion plans in the United States. The caption also revealed: "This next phase of growth for Party Pieces will make the products available for the first time in retail in the U.S. at 39 Saker ShopRite stores. It comes only a year after a successful e-commerce launch in the UK, which saw Party Pieces Collections quickly become a best-selling ranges for the brand."

