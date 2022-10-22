Zara Tindall loves this handbag brand as much as Princess Kate - see her new addition

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Zara Tindall showed off her new quilted Aspinal of London bag on Friday at the Cheltenham Racecourse - and we know Princess Kate would approve of the arm candy.

The daughter of Princess Anne looked the epitome of elegance wearing a purple coat and heeled suede boots, which she teamed perfectly with the Aspinal of London navy quilted clutch. The handbag brand is a firm favourite amongst the royals, and Princess Kate has been seen sporting several of the elegant pieces.

Zara was all smiles despite the rain

Lottie Pillow Clutch, £495, Aspinal of London

The royal wore the Aspinal of London Lottie Pillow Clutch, which features a gold chain and gold buckling detailing at the front. The mother-of-three also accessoried with a Camilla Rose Millinery wrap headband, which beautifully complemented the Claire Mischevani purple coat.

Zara rounded off the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings, with her blonde locks in a sleek straight style. She opted for a soft makeup look to highlight her pretty features, with a touch of mascara, a rosy chic, and a pink matte lip. Lovely!

It's not the first time that Zara has been seen sporting the designer handbag brand. The wife of Mike Tindall also owns the Camera 'A' bag, which she wore last year to attend a day at Silverstone Racecourse.

Midi Mayfair Bag, £495, Aspinal of London

The Princess of Wales is known to be a fan of the handbag brand, with her go-to being her Aspinal of London Mayfair bag in black croc. In fact, she loves it so much that she has it in a pastel lilac shade too.

Zara visited the famous racecourse on Friday to attend the Cheltenham Showcase Meeting, which focused on how horse racing could be made more sustainable in the future.

