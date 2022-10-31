Remember Princess Kate's rainbow umbrella? Amazon is selling a £18.99 version

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Do you remember the time the Princess of Wales was pictured braving the rain on her way to Kensington Palace and her rainbow umbrella sparked a huge reaction?

Adding a pop of colour to her ensemble last year, the mum-of-three teamed her lilac L.K.Bennett dress with a multi-coloured umbrella and nude stiletto pumps. The perfect accessory, we've found a near-identical version from Amazon and at £18.99 it's a total bargain!

Large Rainbow Umbrella, £18.99 / $43.99, Amazon

Brightening up those grey and rainy days, this vibrant accessory is sure to make a statement – who says umbrellas can't be fashionable?

This is a sturdy umbrella that's built to last, and the great thing about it is that it will withstand heavy winds, so you don't need to worry about it turning inside out. It's also super easy to open - one push of the button on the handle and it pops open, quick as a flash.

Kate braved the rain using her rainbow umbrella

If you're interested in the rest of Kate's outfit - which she wore on the day she launched a new project – The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, we have all the details.

She stepped the 'Dee' dress from L.K.Bennett's Ascot collection, which retails at £225. There are actually a few sizes of the dress left if you really love it. She completed her look with her Astley Clarke Lapis Lazuli necklace and Halcyon Days bangle, both of which are still on sale

WATCH: Kate Middleton celebrates milestone moment in London

Kate wore another piece from Princess Diana's jewellery collection - her stunning sapphire and diamond earrings.

