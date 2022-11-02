Princess Kate would love this velvet M&S dress for party season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun, and that means it’s almost time for party season! There’s nothing cosier than a chic velvet dress, and Marks & Spencer’s top-selling LBD is giving us major Princess Kate vibes.

Princess Kate has chosen chic velvet looks for some very high-profile occasions, including the bespoke Catherine Walker look she once wore to the Royal Albert Hall for the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance.

Princess Kate wearing a Catherine Walker dress in black velvet - one of her go-to winter engagement looks

Marks & Spencer's £45 velvet midi tea dress is in one of Princess Kate’s favourite silhouettes and includes some of the royal’s favourite fashion details, from delicate buttons on the bodice to demure, subtly-gathered three-quarter length sleeves.

M&S Collection Velvet V-Neck Midi Tea Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

The timeless M&S dress is so versatile that it could be worn to any occasion, from a night at the theatre to date night or, of course, a party during the festive season.

With its simple, classic cut and fabric with a hint of stretch, it’s also a comfortable choice that will last for seasons to come.

And with Christmas just around the corner, you might want to take advantage of another M&S buy that will have you looking fab all through December.

When you spend £30 on clothing or home - on the velvet dress, for example - you can pick up Marks & Spencer’s amazing 2022 beauty advent calendar, worth a whopping £300, for just £40 - a right royal bargain!

